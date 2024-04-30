Here's everything to know about The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Peacock's new drama series
Yes, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on a true story! Here's everything you need to know.
By Sandy C.
A new month means a whole new slate of content is headed our way! And Peacock is wasting no time kicking things off with an impactful limited series. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a new historical drama coming to Peacock on May 2. This is one powerful drama you do not want to miss. But this is easier said than done when each steaming platform has different rules. Let's just say, keeping up with release schedules is no simple task! Not to worry, though, Show Snob is here to help!
When compared to other platforms, Peacock does not have as much to offer as Netflix or Hulu, but don't you dare sleep on Peacock! After all, isn't it all about quality over quantity? We think so! And this is one category that Peacock shines bright.
Based on Heather Morris' Holocaust novel of the same, The Tattooist of Auschwitz takes place during World War II. It centers on the true story of Lali Sokolov (Jonah Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jewish prisoner forced to work as a tattooist, tattooing identification numbers on his fellow prisoners. This is how he meets and falls in love with Gita (Anna Próchniak), who feels the same way. They both become each other's reason to stay alive. Viewer, be warned! You may not be emotionally prepared for this one! And you'll definitely need some tissues. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is driven by love, hope, and resilience.
Audiences will follow Gita and Lali in camp and after being rescued. The older versions of themselves are going to be portrayed by different actors. In addition to Próchniak and Hauer-King, The Tattooist of Auschwitz also stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, and others. Check out the trailer here:
Ready to watch? The vast majority of Peacock's content drops all episodes at once, and that is the case again here for The Tattooist of Auschwitz. The miniseries features six episodes, all of which will become available to stream on Thursday, May 2. Will you be binge-watching all episodes on the day they drop or enjoy them over the weekend? Again this series may be emotionally draining, so I would suggest you take your time with it.
