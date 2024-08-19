Here's what time to watch the Love Island season 6 reunion tonight (and more to know)
By Sandy C.
It's tonight, guys! The Love Island season 6 reunion streams tonight, Aug. 19, on Peacock and I know I'm not alone when I say I've been counting down the days! Will the special give us everything we deserve and more? One thing's for sure, drama will be delivered!
Love Island season 6 is the most popular and most-watched season in the reality franchise. Not only was the drama sizzling, but the most current season also features an amazing cast. From our PPG besties Leah, JaNa, and Serena, to Kordell, Live, and several others. We are only hours away, so let's go over everything we know to be prepared and not miss out. What time can we stream the Love Island season 6 reunion episode and who will be there? Do we know how long the special is going to be? Will it only stream on Peacock? Let's get started.
Love Island season 6 reunion host and cast
Ariana Madix, who hosted season 6 and knows the cast best, returns to host the highly anticipated reunion. From photos we have seen of the event, we will see the following cast members attend (let us know if we missed anyone!):
- Leah
- JaNa
- Serena
- Liv
- Kaylor
- Nicole
- Miguel
- Aaron
- Rob
- Kenny
- Kendall
- Kordell
- Hannah
- Andrea
- Sierra
- Connor
- Coye
- Daniela
- Kassy
- Daia
- Harrison
One cast member who has not been allowed to attend the reunion is Caine. The Love Island season 6 contestant didn't even wait to step on the plane home before jumping on social media to share a little more than production would have preferred. Which cast members are you the most excited to see? For me, it's the PPG of course! But I also need some questions answered, such as what happened when Andrea was eliminated. I hope production rolls the tape! And from what we've seen, Kaylor and Aaron are no longer together (and good riddance), but when did they call it quits and what made Kaylor finally open her eyes? Are Nicole and Kendall still together? Is Miguel moving to the US with Leah? We can't wait to dive in.
What time and where to watch
Cancel your plans tonight, you've got a date with Peacock (so sign up for an account if you don't already have one)! The Love Island season 6 reunion streams exclusively on Peacock tonight, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m. ET. If you miss it or can't tune in at that time, it'll be available for you to stream on the platform. However, I wouldn't wait too long to watch or you'll risk bumping into spoilers online.