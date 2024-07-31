Here’s when to catch new episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video
Batman: Caped Crusader is about to hit Prime Video, but when can you see all of the episodes of the new animated series?
For many Batman fans, 1992’s Batman the Animated Series is the all-time greatest take on the Dark Knight. Running on Fox (and later the WB) from 1992 to 1997, it was praised not only for its glorious animation but its compelling writing that often gave depth to Batman and his various villains.
There was also the cast with Kevin Conroy, who was so perfect as Batman that he continued to voice the character in cartoons and video games all the way to his death in 2022. Likewise, most will consider Mark Hamill the best actor to ever portray the Joker. The show inspired an entire DC animated universe with Superman and the hit Justice League series following. There have been a lot of Batman animated shows since but few hitting the same heights as BTAS.
Now, Prime Video is ready with a new take, called Caped Crusader. It’s an original universe with some daring ideas, such as the Penguin now being a woman voiced by Minnie Driver. The show has a great pedigree as it’s produced by Bruce Timm, the creator of BTAS, alongside JJ Abrams. The series shows a younger Bruce Wayne embarking on his career as Batman and will emphasize him more as a detective than a hero.
The show was developed back in 2021 for HBO and Max but ended up being one of several projects canceled as part of the corporate issues of Warner Bros. Thankfully, Prime Video stepped in to win a bidding war to get the series to viewers.
The voice cast includes Hamish Linklater as Batman with Christina Ricci as Catwoman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent, who later becomes Two-Face, Eric Morgan Stuart as Jim Gordon, and Jason Watkins as Alfred. While the Joker isn’t appearing yet, we will get other classic Bat-foes like Firefly, Clayface and Gentleman Ghost. The show’s unique retro feel and Art Deco style look amazing, but when can you check it out?
When does Batman: Caped Crusader arrive on video?
The good news for fans is that all 10 episodes of the show drop at once on Aug. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video.
It’s not unusual for Amazon to drop all episodes of a show at once, although one would think that Amazon would want to have weekly installments of a big show like this. However, it does sound like the show is a fast binge and could win folks over with this style.
Fans don’t have to worry about another year, as the show has already been renewed for a second season. So, for older BTAS fans or those wanting a fresh take on the Dark Knight, Batman: Caped Crusader looks like a fun ride.
Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Thursday, Aug. 1, on Prime Video.