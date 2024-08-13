House of the Dragon and the top 10 most-watched shows on streaming this week
By Sandy C.
Just as we predicted last week, House of the Dragon has taken back the top spot, sitting pretty at number one. I knew the season 2 finale would draw in big numbers. The rest of the top 10, however? I found very surprising! Read on to see if one of your favorite shows on streaming made it to the top 10.
Reelgood is our go-to source to learn what everyone is watching. Because, whether the series in question has positive or negative reviews, the numbers don’t lie. Take The Acolyte on Disney+, for example, it was dragged by critics, yet enjoyed several weeks in the top 10.
What are the most popular shows at the moment? From Aug. 1-7, here’s what Reelgood shares the top 10 most-watched TV shows are:
The top 10 most-watched shows on streaming (Aug. 1-7)
- House of the Dragon on Max
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix
- Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
- Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video
- Time Bandits on Apple TV+
- The Decameron on Netflix
- The Bear on Hulu
- The Boys on Prime Video
- Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+
- Evil on Paramount+
Are you surprised by any of these shows? I have to say, I did not think Evil (as much as I love it) would hang on to the top 10 for as long as it has. It just doesn’t seem to have the following it deserves, so I’m glad to see it here, even if it’s at the end. The Bear (Hulu) and The Boys (Prime Video), however, refuse to leave the top 10 countdown, and good for them! Both The Bear and The Boys are some of the best streaming shows. If you have yet to watch, you're missing some brilliant TV.
As for Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video) and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Netflix), I don’t see either staying in the top five for long – but hey, this is only my guess! I think there will be a significant shake-up next week. We have the new crime drama series Bad Monkey arriving on Apple TV+ and I’m sure it’ll make an impact. Solar Opposites season 5 is also now streaming, and the animated series has a huge fan following.
Two other shows guaranteed to make the list soon are Bel-Air season 3 on Peacock and Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 on Netflix. How do you think the list will change?