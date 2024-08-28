How to Die Alone synopsis, cast and more to know about the Hulu series
By Sandy C.
A new comedy series is headed to Hulu in September. How to Die Alone, starring and created by Natasha Rothwell, will be available to stream on the service starting Sept. 13. Don’t let the dark, depressing title fool you. Although How to Die Alone will not be holding back from hard-hitting topics, comedy will always follow – and I know we can all use some laughs this time of year!
Fans recognize Natasha Rothwell from The White Lotus, where she plays Belinda Lindsey for which the actress received an NAACP Image nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress. The actress is also the hilarious Rachel from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and will reprise the role in the upcoming third installment. So it’s no secret that the actress knows a thing or two about the genre, so we’re very excited about the upcoming comedy.
How to Die Alone is about how its never too late to live your best life
How to Die Alone will follow Mel, portrayed by Rothwell, an unhappy woman who works at the JFK airport. Mel used to have big dreams and aspirations but has given up on them all, including the hope of finding love. This all changes, however, after Mel suffers a near death experience that makes her realize how much she is missing out on. Mel decides it isn’t too late to achieve her dreams and sets out on a journey to do just that!
From Hulu, here’s the official synopsis:
"“How to Die Alone” follows Mel (Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who's never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary."
Check out the trailer to How to Die Alone, below, and let us know what you think!
The series also stars Conrad Ricamore as Rory, Mel’s longtime best friend, Jocko Sims as Mel’s boss and former love interest, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Terrance, Mel’s best friend from work, because we all need a work bestie, right? Bashir Salahuddin will guest star as Mel’s brother.
How to Die Alone will feature a total of eight episodes. On Sept. 13, Hulu will release the first four episodes, this will be followed by weekly episode drops every Friday until the finale on Oct. 11. Are you excited to watch the comedy once it arrives? It is definitely one to add to your September watch list.