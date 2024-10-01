Hulu cancels 2 great shows before their time
By Sandy C.
The end of the year is quickly approaching, which means I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn about more and more show cancelations. The first two cancelations of the fall season that really stung? UnPrisoned and Black Cake. Hulu, we are not happy!
TV fans know heartache all too well. Because as much as we love the excitement of a new series or season renewal, there will always be cancelations. And most of these cancelations tend to happen prematurely. This means that fans are left with unanswered questions (or worse, cliffhangers) since their beloved series was axed before given the chance to close the story. Well, brace yourselves, Hulu has recently axed two favorites.
We’re not sure why Hulu has canceled UnPrisoned
Do you know what we need more of in this world? Wholesome TV. So it’s really a shame that Hulu has axed UnPrisoned after two seasons. The dramedy stars Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander, a single mom whose life takes an unexpected turn when her estranged dad (Delroy Lindo) shows up at her door after being released from prison.
UnPrisoned seemed to have it all: A sweet story, plenty of laughs, and a great cast. So why did Hulu cancel it? An official reason was not released by Hulu, but based on the ratings and reports leading to the news, we suspect a combination of factors. Mainly, UnPrisoned likely did not have enough viewers to justify production costs. Kerry Washington broke the news to fans via social media. Read Washington's post, below.
Sorry, folks! Black Cake season 2 is not happening
What hurts more than the cancelation of a beloved series? When it is axed after only ONE season. Come on, Hulu! You could have given Black Cake a second chance! We can’t say we are too surprised about this one, though, since it has been almost a year since season 1 was released. After a few months, you pretty much have to assume the worst. Deadline broke the news that Hulu has made the ending of the series official.
Black Cake, based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson of the same name, centers on the mystery of a runaway bride who disappears off the coast of Jamaica. Did she drown or is she on the run for her husband’s murder? Or both? The family drama stars Adrienne Warren and Mia Isaac.
Which of these two Hulu shows will you miss the most?