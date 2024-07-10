Hulu’s Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer shares the incredible story of trailblazer Ann Burgess
By Sandy C.
Ann Burgess is a name not enough people know and this needs to change. A true trailblazer in the study of serial killers and rapists, Burgess’ journey is detailed in Hulu’s three-part documentary Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer. Stream it on Hulu on Thursday, July 11.
Directed by Abigail Fuller, Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer presents to viewers the captivating story of how forensic nurse Ann Burgess took the lead in the study of the science behind serial killers. This research changed the game in criminal profiling. And if the name Ann Burgess rings a bell, that’s because she served as the inspiration for the character of Wendy (portrayed by Anna Torv) in Netflix’s hit series Mindhunter. So yeah, she’s a pretty big deal!
As you can imagine, women born in the 1930s didn’t exactly have a variety of career options. At this time, becoming a housewife was the norm. But this was never something Burgess even remotely considered. She knew what she wanted and went for it. Of course, this reads like a simple thing to do, but Burgess’ journey was packed with daunting challenges.
Burgess’ impressive career includes working with trauma victims, with a focus on sexual abuse. Her studies helped find patterns in serial killers, studies that have ever since facilitated the psychological profiling of serial killers and rapists.
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer is based on the book A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind, which Burgess co-wrote. Fuller does an amazing job taking from the pages of the book and adding her own touches to detail what Burgess went through, both the good and bad. What I appreciate most is Fuller never losing focus on shining the light on Burgess.
Now in her late 80s, Burgess remains just as passionate about her work as ever. She is currently a professor at the William F. Connel School of Nursing at Boston College.
All three episodes of Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer are available to stream on Thursday, July 11, exclusively on Hulu.