Industry season 3 episode 4 release time and preview: Rishi gets reckless
The best TV show currently airing new episodes is Industry, HBO's high-stakes investment banker drama that's generating a lot of buzz. In its third season, Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington joins the cast as cringe-worthy tech bro Sir Henry Muck, starring alongside really talented up-and-comers like Myha'la Herrold and Marisa Abela. This show has been seriously slept on, and I'm glad it's finally starting to get the attention it deserves! Industry season 3 continues with a new episode tonight, which by the looks of the preview seems to be Rishi-centric.
The fourth episode of season 3 is titled "White Mischief" and should introduce us to the next big conflict in Industry now that Lumi has failed. Be sure not to miss it live, and if you have to, beware of spoilers on social media! The show is big enough now that a lot of fans live-tweet each episode.
Season 3 episode 4 release date and time
Industry season 3 episode 4 premieres on HBO tonight, Sunday, Sept. 1, at 9:00 p.m. ET. If you watch new episodes during the linear showings on HBO, all you'll have to do is turn on the channel at 9:00 p.m. ET to begin watching. HBO will also re-air the new episode a few times if you can't make the premiere. According to their schedule, you can catch episode 4 again at 11:00 p.m. ET tonight and 1:00 a.m. ET Monday morning.
And, of course, if you stream new episodes of Industry on HBO's streaming service Max, you'll be able to watch episode 4 at any time starting at 9:00 p.m. ET through their website or app.
Season 3 episode 3 recap
Last week's episode of Industry, "It," shows us the fallout of Lumi going public, and boy, is it rough. Though many people buy stock, once the IPO is official, the numbers begin dropping. People suspect that Pierpoint overvalued the company, which obviously makes them look very bad. But Pierpoint believes they can shine a better light on themselves with an upcoming climate conference in Switzerland, and Eric is told he'll be speaking on a panel with Henry and Anna Gearing. Of course, it doesn't go well.
Henry invites both Robert and Yasmin on the trip, who accompany Eric. Harper, who's now working with Petra, also attends the conference, though she tries to keep it a secret from Anna at first. Looking for investors for their fund, Harper makes connections at the event which turn out to be fruitful. Eventually, they get Otto Mostyn to invest, which is huge. The Lumi panel ends up going terribly once an analyst recommends a hold on Lumi stock and Harper goes on the mic and calls them out for it.
After the failed panel, Henry spends alone time with Yasmin and decides to sell his Lumi stock. It's all over for the company. Yasmin also sets up a meeting between Harper, Petra, and Eric, something Eric is mortified over. On the way back to London, Eric and Robert are surprised to see Yasmin and Henry hooking up in the other cabin of their private plane. I guess Yasmin and Henry are sort of an item now, which makes me very curious about their relationship moving forward.
What to expect from tonight's episode
I'm not sure if we'll get to see much from Yasmin and Henry in tonight's episode, however, nor many other central characters. Based on the preview HBO showed after last week's episode, it looks like episode 4 will be all about Rishi. We all know Rishi is loud, crass, and even offensive both on the trading floor and off, and it looks like his behavior is finally going to catch up to him. In the preview, Rishi is seemingly in financial trouble and gambles, and he might be in trouble at work, too. Yikes.
Here's the official synopsis for season 3 episode 4:
"Amid multiple crises in his personal life, Rishi (Sagar Radia) takes a massive gamble that could threaten his position on the desk."- HBO
We haven't really gotten any character-centric episodes of Industry yet, so I'm super excited about this one! Shows like The Bear do this often, and the episodes are always very meaningful. "White Mischief" is written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and directed by Zoé Wittock.
Make sure to check back with us at Show Snob after you watch Industry season 3 episode 4 to read our recap and thoughts.