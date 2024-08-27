The 10 most-watched shows on streaming right now include Bad Monkey and Industry
By Sandy C.
I don’t know about you, but I did not see this coming! Bad Monkey is once again the most-watched series on streaming. This is the second week in a row the Apple TV+ mystery comedy claims the top spot. What else made the list? Read on to find out if you are streaming one of the most-watched shows of the week.
Don’t get me wrong, Bad Monkey is a great series, I’m truly a fan! If you’re not watching the Vince Vaughn drama on Apple TV+, you’re missing out! The reason I'm surprised to see it on the top 10 is that I didn’t think enough people were watching for it to rank at No. 1. I’m happy for it! This has been a great year to be an Apple TV+ subscriber.
Presumed Innocent, another Apple TV+ series, is also on the top 10, and has been for numerous weeks! In fact, the first season of Presumed Innocent concluded on July 26, yet it is still enjoying the top 10 list. It was intended as a limited series, but a second season is reportedly in the works. It will follow a new cast and story. More on this as we learn it!
At No. 2, you’ll find From, a sci-fi horror that premiered in 2022 on Epix. The second season followed on April 23, 2023, exclusively on MGM+, and the third chapter is set to drop on Sept. 22, so fans are likely streaming the first and second seasons to catch up before season 3 arrives (also on MGM+). From follows people trapped inside a small town that haunts all who enter. The cast includes Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and others.
The Bear and Evil are also on the top 10, as well as The Accident, a new Mexican drama streaming on Netflix. Check out the most-watched shows (at the time of this writing), below, according to Reelgood data.
The top 10 most-watched shows on streaming
- Bad Monkey on Apple TV+
- From on MGM+
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix
- Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
- Industry on HBO/Max
- The Umbrella Academy on Netflix
- The Bear on Hulu
- Evil on Paramount+
- The Accident on Netflix
- Time Bandits on Apple TV+
The month of September is going to shake up this list as there are so many new (and returning favorites) shows coming out! We’ve got English Teacher on FX and Hulu, Tell Me Lies season 2, The Perfect Couple on Netflix, and more! What are you the most excited to stream?