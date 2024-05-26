Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 3 release time and preview: Louis and Armand heat up in Paris
Interview With the Vampire is back with its second season and so far, it has not disappointed! Louis and Claudia are finally starting to find their place in Paris, France after leaving Lestat behind in New Orleans, and everything is going to change for them in this new chapter. The first two episodes of the AMC horror series are absolutely beautiful, following Louis and Claudia as they navigate their new reality with new threats and uncertainties.
But just because Lestat is (presumably) dead — I totally still think he's alive, even after what happened in last week's episode! — that doesn't mean Louis can fully move on yet. Even though he and Claudia are starting a new life in Europe, he's haunted by the memory of Lestat and even sees visions of him. However, things are starting to look up for Louis. He's met another vampire named Armand (who, of course, we know he ends up with) and the final moments of season 2 episode 2 feel oddly hopeful. I can't wait to see what'll happen next as Louis and Claudia get to know the coven of vampires a little better!
Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 3 release date and time
The third episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2 is called "No Pain" and premieres on Sunday, May 26. The linear airing on the channel AMC will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, and according to AMC's schedule, they will air two encore showings after that, one at 10:15 p.m. ET and another at 11:30 p.m. ET. If you're streaming episode 3 on AMC+, it will be available in the early hours of Sunday, May 26. AMC has not confirmed what time they are dropping new episodes on their streaming platform.
With the first season of the show, new episodes were released on AMC+ days before their linear premiere on AMC, but this time around, the streaming release is just hours before. If you're watching on AMC on Sunday night, though, be sure to avoid spoilers on social media! My X timeline has been flooded with clips from new episodes every Sunday morning!
Season 2 episode 2 recap
While the first episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2 feels quite sorrowful — the majority of the episode, at least — the second, "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved by Death," gives us a glimmer of hope for Louis and Claudia. After arriving in Paris at the end of the season 2 premiere, episode 2 kicks off with the duo trying to make the city a home. Unbeknownst to them, they're being watched by a coven of vampires who think they're purposefully ignoring them. One of the vampires, Armand, decides to finally confront Louis, and it's magical.
There's an electricity between Louis and Armand from their first meeting, and I'm starting to finally believe Armand is, in fact, Louis' great love — even if Daniel still isn't convinced. Armand introduces Louis and Claudia to the Theatres des Vampires, and while Claudia is ecstatic to have finally found her people, Louis is hesitant to fully embrace the coven. And when they learn that Lestat was a co-founder of the theater and performed there, Louis is even less certain they should be spending time there. He surely can't let them know that he and Claudia killed Lestat.
Feeling understandably paranoid, Louis decides to pay a visit to a law firm in Paris that Lestat frequented to see if anyone heard from him. The man there can't confirm Lestat's death but is pretty convinced he's gone. Louis then sees a vision of Lestat who tells him he's always there on the other side for him. This scene gives off the impression that Lestat actually is dead, but I'm not convinced. He's a vampire, after all! And a manipulative one. I don't think Louis is going to be able to move on from Lestat that fast.
At the end of episode 2, Louis and Claudia go on a hunt with their new friends, and Claudia is in her element. She's absolutely thriving getting to eat on humans with a whole group of other vampires, and she can't go back now. As for Louis, he's still unsure. He and Armand speak alone while the others are hunting and Armand reveals that he knows Louis is hiding something. He doesn't press him for what it is, but he advises Louis to get better at hiding his thoughts. Armand is very clearly interested in Louis and wants to help him, but will Louis let him in? Well, eventually he does, I suppose!
What to expect from season 2 episode 3
So where do Louis and Claudia go from here? The official logline for "No Pain" reads: "Armand tells the history of the Theatre des Vampires; Louis tells of his reluctance to join." We're expecting to learn about the lore behind the coven of vampires, including how Lestat fits in. As evidenced by photos from episode 3 that AMC released, Lestat will take center stage in "No Pain," likely in flashbacks as Armand explains the theater's history:
And remember, Armand and Lestat had a relationship years before Louis and Lestat ever met. Perhaps we'll get some background on their romance in episode 3, which I'm sure Louis won't enjoy hearing. As Armand and Louis get closer, Claudia will begin to feel jealous, as the season 2 trailer proves. Can you blame her? She needs a friend and mentor, and she already feels so burned by Louis' relationship with Louis.
As for the current timeline, Louis and Armand starting to break Daniel. They've recalled negative memories from his head and have seriously disturbed him. How will the interview continue now that their dynamic has changed? I'll be curious to find out! Before you watch "No Pain," be sure to watch the season 2 trailer below for any clues as to what's next:
"No Pain" is directed by Levan Akin and Heather Bellson. Akin serves as director on three episodes this season — episodes 2, 3, and 4 — and he also helmed episodes 5 and 6 of season 1. As for Bellson, she joins Interview With the Vampire for the first time with this week's episode. She's best known for her work on The Walking Dead, Black Sails, American Gods, and other popular series.
Don't miss new episodes of Interview With the Vampire season 2 every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. Plus, check back in with us at Show Snob to keep reading our episodic recaps and reviews all season long! I've been seriously impressed with this installment so far and can't wait to keep watching.