Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 4 release time and what we can expect
The sophomore season of Interview With the Vampire has been fantastic so far, with this installment following Louis and Claudia's new life in Paris while trying to move on from Lestat. But while Claudia has quickly found her home in a vampire coven, Louis doesn't find it so easy to fit in. Nor does he want to. But a budding romance with coven leader Armand — who we know he ends up with — is about to change everything. What's going to happen if the coven never accepts Louis, though?
That's what we're about to find out!
Interview With the Vampire season 2 continues tonight on AMC with episode 4, titled "I Want You More Than Anything In The World." With the way last week's episode concluded, we're sure both Louis and Armand are in hot water with the other vampires. It's not going to be easy for Louis, that's for sure. But when is it ever?
Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 4 release date and time
The fourth episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 2 on AMC and AMC+. If you're watching the linear airing on the channel AMC, episode 4 will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. According to AMC's schedule, the episode will air again at 10:13 p.m. ET, and another time at 11:26 p.m. ET. If you're staying up super late (or waking up early!) another showing of this week's episode will air on AMC on Monday, June 3 at 4:39 a.m. ET.
If you're streaming the new episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2, that's a whole different story. While you'll still have to wait until Sunday, June 2, episode 4 will be available on AMC+ in the early hours instead of the evening. The network has not confirmed what time they drop new episodes on their streaming service, but we know it's on Sunday mornings. If you're subscribed to AMC+, you can watch the episode any time after it's released.
Season 2 episode 3 recap
The third episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2, "No Pain," takes us back to the year 1556 when Armand tells Daniel about when he was sent to France to lead a coven of vampires. Back then, vampires lived very differently, hiding in the shadows and never interacting with humans. Armand had never led a coven before and relied on a strict code to manage his "Children of Darkness." That all began to change when he met Lestat, however. Lestat was a vampire who lived by no rules, which both intrigued and angered Armand. Eventually, Lestat destroyed much of Armand's coven, but what came out of it was something very special.
It was Lestat's idea to form the Theatres des Vampires, which allowed what was left of Armand's coven to thrive. Armand fell in love with Lestat, and Lestat said he felt the same. But once Armand taught Lestat how to channel his vampire powers, Lestat left without a trace. 150 years later, Louis and Claudia came to Paris.
In episode 3, Louis also goes on to recall what happened next for him and Claudia in Paris, and it was a pretty messy time for him. He didn't want to join the coven, and his independence made the vampires envious. Despite Louis proclaiming to be "finding [him]self," he still couldn't shake Lestat. In one memory, Louis finally came clean and told Armand all about Lestat, which Armand already knew. Louis spiraled further after this, and by the end of episode 3, the vampires wanted him out. Armand told Santiago he would get rid of Louis, but he wasn't able to bring himself to do so.
Louis won't be welcomed by the coven in episode 4. Here's what we expect to see happen next!
What to expect from season 2 episode 4
The official logline for episode 4, "I Want You More Than Anything In The World," reads: "The coven questions Louis and Armand's special relationship; Claudia finds a new friend." By the way the third episode ends, it's not a stretch to believe Louis and Armand are probably in a full-fledged romantic relationship at this point in their retelling to Daniel. They both form feelings for each other quickly, and no vampire coven is going to stop them — but it'll likely get in the way.
The logline also teases the introduction a new friend for Claudia, which has me curious. It's not surprising, considering she's now officially part of the coven and is finding her own independence.
Will this friend be another vampire who's part of the coven? I'd bet on it. This should be good for her, as we suspect from the season 2 trailer that she eventually becomes jealous of Louis and Armand's relationship. She already felt lonely when Louis and Lestat were together, so I could totally understand if she feels frustrated about Louis' relationship with Armand. Hopefully, this new friend is good for her, but it's anyone's guess at this point.
This week's episode will likely also dig deeper into Raglan James, the man following Daniel, and the company he works for which hacked into his computer. Whoever these people are, they're very interested in vampires, and they seem threatening. I mean, even Daniel is shaken up, which is saying something.
"I Want You More Than Anything In The World" is directed by Levan Akin and written by Coline Abert and A. Zell Williams. Akin joined Interview With the Vampire in season 1, directing episodes 5 and 6. He also directed the last two episodes of season 2, "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death" and "No Pain." Abert penned the script for episode 6 of season 1, and this week's episode marks Williams' introduction to the show.
There are eight episodes total in Interview With the Vampire season 2, so with this week, we've hit the halfway mark! I'm obsessed with this season so far and can't wait to see where the story goes next. Check back with us at Snow Snob for our weekly recaps and more coverage of the horror show.