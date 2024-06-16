Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 6 release time and what to expect back in Paris
After that intense episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2 last week, did anyone else need a bit of a breather? Don't get me wrong; the episode, which took us back to 1973 San Francisco, was absolutely fantastic — but I needed time to process! I see Louis' relationships so differently now, and I especially am not sure how to feel about Armand. We all knew that what went down during Louis and Daniel's first interview was bound to be important, but I really wasn't expecting all of that!
We've almost reached the season 2 finale, and as much as I don't want this compelling, emotional, and above all beautiful installment to end, I'm desperate to find out what happens next. We're in the final stretch now, so make sure you watch the new episodes as soon as possible as they drop each week. You won't be able to avoid spoilers, I'm sure! We break down what time and how you can watch season 2 episode 6, "Like The Light By Which God Made The World Before He Had Made Light," below.
Season 2 episode 6 release date and time
The new episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2 will air on AMC this Sunday, June 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET. That's the same time as the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere, which I'm certain millions across the globe will be tuning in for. (Both shows are amazing!). AMC will also release this week's episode of Interview With the Vampire on its streaming service AMC+ in the early hours of Sunday, June 16. The network has not confirmed what time they drop episodes, but we know it's every Sunday morning.
If you're watching "Like The Light By Which God Made The World Before He Had Made Light" on the channel AMC and miss the linear premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET, don't worry. According to AMC's schedule, the network has an encore showing of the new episode airing at 10:11 p.m. ET on Sunday night. It'll air again a few hours later at 4:49 a.m. ET on Monday morning.
Season 2 episode 5 recap
As mentioned, last week's episode, "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start The Tape," is a major one. Daniel and Louis have the opportunity to talk alone, and they, unsurprisingly, get on the topic of San Francisco. Daniel can't remember much of what happened that night, and for some reason, neither can Louis. They work together to put the pieces together and they're shocked at what they recount. As Daniel remembers, Louis tried to kill him that night, but beyond that, he's super fuzzy.
We learn through flashbacks that Armand came home to Daniel bleeding out, and though he was jealous of Louis spending the night with a man he just met, he saved Daniel's life. After a heated fight, Louis walked out to their rooftop in broad daylight, almost killing himself. Armand ran after him and saved him, but Louis wasn't looking too hot. His skin was burned severely to the point of charring, and Armand didn't know what to do, leading to a very intense scene involving Lestat.
Yep, it was an eventful encounter, and Daniel ended up staying at their apartment for days against his will. So how did it all end? Well, as Daniel and Louis finally remember in the current timeline, Armand ended up using his mind control on not only Daniel but Louis as well. With this realization, the trust between Louis and Armand is strained, if not broken. Where do they go from here? That's what we'll find out in episode 6, hopefully!
What to expect from season 2 episode 6
Per AMC, the logline for Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 6 reads: "Claudia asks Louis for a life-changing favor." This isn't much to go off of, but we know we'll be getting more flashbacks from Paris as Louis' interview continues. After last week's episode, I feel like we haven't seen Claudia in a MINUTE. I'm excited to see her back on my screen, though the logline seems a little menacing. We can presume that Claudia is no longer alive in the current timeline considering the fact that Louis talks about her in the past tense, but we still don't know what happened to her. Since we're inching towards the end of the second season, I suspect we're going to learn sooner than later.
This week's episode is directed by Emma Freeman and written by Hannah Moscovitch and Shane Munson. It'll mark Freeman's and Munson's first episode of the series, while Moscovitch also co-wrote season 2 episode 5.
Interview With the Vampire season 2 consists of eight episodes, so after this week, we'll be looking forward to the penultimate episode on June 23! Keep up with us at Show Snob as we continue to discuss all the major moments of this awesome show.