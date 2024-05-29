Is Under the Bridge renewed or canceled? Here's why Under the Bridge season 2 is not happening
By Sandy C.
Under the Bridge is one of the best crime dramas of the year. If you have not yet watched it, all episodes are now available to stream on Hulu and I highly recommend you binge-watch it over a long weekend. However, please be warned that this is not a feel-good series and there is no happy ending. But that's not the reason Under the Bridge season 2 is not happening.
Spoiler alert! Please note that there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the crime drama. Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading on.
Hulu's Under the Bridge follows the true murder case of Reena Virk, a young teen who was beaten and killed by her peers. The trial received wide media attention due to the lack of urgency from authorities when Reena was first reported missing, as well as how disturbing the murder was. Even if you are familiar with the murder case of Reena Virk, Under the Bridge added characters and side stories to keep audiences engaged. But one of the things I love about the series, is that, at the center of it all, it stays true to the real case and honors the memory or Reena.
Under the Bridge is NOT canceled, but there are no season 2 plans
The series includes a total of eight episodes, with episode 8 serving as the series finale as it wraps up Reena Virk's case. That said, there is no need for a second season. The trial comes to a conclusion in the series finale, and the closing credits even update viewers on what ended up happening with all six teens involved in the murder.
After all, the series is based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name. For this reason, Under the Bridge is referred to as a miniseries, which means a second season was never part of the plan. Still, we can't blame fans for wondering because this wouldn't be the first time a miniseries (or limited series) surprises fans with a second season (HBO's Big Little Lies, for example). That is not the case here, though.
This doesn't mean we shouldn't expect a new crime drama series from Hulu, we're counting on it! Hulu is our go-to for the genre. Under the Bridge stars Lily Gladstone, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon "Wanna" Walton, and others. All eight episodes are now streaming on Hulu.