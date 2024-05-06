When is the Under the Bridge series finale? (Everything to know)
By Sandy C.
Hulu's true crime series, Under the Bridge, will feature a total of eight episodes, which means we are halfway through the limited series. Episode 5, titled "When the Heat Comes Down," will stream on May 8, bringing us one chapter closer to the finale. Here's everything you need to know about the final episode so you don't miss out!
Spoiler-free zone! Are you not caught up on Under the Bridge (or have never watched it) please note there are no spoilers ahead.
Are you ready for the series finale of Under the Bridge? Because we are not! The miniseries is based on a book of the same name written by Rebecca Godfrey, which is based on the heartbreaking true story of the murder of Reena Virk. But even though this is based on a true story and we know the outcome (at least, if you have looked into the case), Under the Bridge has kept us on the edge of our seats with its clever storytelling. Most of the story is true, but the Hulu miniseries has added characters and side stories for dramatic effect.
So, what's the story? Here are the facts: On Nov. 14, 1997, in a small town in Canada, young teen Reena Virk went to a party with friends and never returned home. What followed was Reena's family desperately searching for her, with little to no help from the police. The case received nationwide media attention for the lack of urgency from authorities when Reena was first reported missing. The true crime miniseries stars Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone, Izzy G, Ezra Farouke, and others.
Under the Bridge episode release schedule
Get ready, the series finale will stream on Wednesday, May 29, exclusively on Hulu. But remember, there are still four episodes left, so here's the episode release schedule for all remaining chapters.
- Episode 1, "Looking Glass," -- now streaming
- Episode 2, "The John Gotti of Seven Oaks," --
- Episode 3, "Blood Oath," --
- Episode 4, "Beautiful British Columbia," --
- Episode 5, "When the Heat Comes Down," -- May 8
- Episode 6, "In the Water They Sink the Same," May 15
- Episode 7, "Three and Seven," -- May 22
- Episode 8, "Mercy Alone," -- May 29
Will you be watching the upcoming episodes as soon as they drop or save them for later on in the day or week? If it's the latter, make sure to avoid social media so you don't bump into spoilers online.