Islanders, Love Island USA season 6 is back tonight! Here's what to know...
By Sandy C.
Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on Love Island USA season 6 please note there are spoilers ahead as we chat about all the drama and tea that has been happening at the villa. Go stream anything you may have missed right now on Peacock.
Who else is more than ready for Movie Night Sequel and hopes that it is titled "Aaron's Doom" once and for all? I think we all are. Well, maybe not Kaylor. After she forgave Aaron in a record-breaking amount of time, I no longer care about this couple. My guess is that he will apologize and Kaylor will forgive him and move on. But please, Kaylor, surprise me! I was a bit disappointed by the fact that not all the juicy and steamy footage between Daniela and Aaron was showcased. I should have known there was a Part 2! I can't wait for tonight.
Something else I want Movie Night Part 2 to show is the decision making process that went into Andrea's elimination. Leah was not nearly as involved in it as the others were. As for Kordell... I think he's done. With both women! Serena may not want him back after all when she sees just how far Kordell took things with Serena. What do you hope to see tonight?
What time and where to watch Love Island USA season 6 episode 27
Love Island USA season 6 episode 27, "Aaron and Kordell's Downfall" (just kidding, that's not the title of the episode) streams exclusively on Peacock tonight, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. To watch tonight's episode, and all previous chapters you may have missed, you’ll need a Peacock account. If you ask me, it is very well worth the price!
Not only is Peacock on the lower end of what streamers charge these days, with $5.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, but you’ll be able to stream all previous Love Island USA seasons and check out everything else the service has to offer. It’s a win-win. But if you are not able to tune in right away, be sure to stay away from social media or you'll risk bumping into spoilers online -- and we all know that the tea is always best served hot-hot!