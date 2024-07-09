It’s Movie Night at the villa! Don’t miss Love Island USA season 6 episode 26 tonight! (How to watch and more)
The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived, folks! It’s Movie Night at the villa tonight (July 9). If you thought last night’s episode was jaw-dropping, just wait until you watch Love Island USA season 6 episode 26.
Spoiler alert! Please note there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on Love Island USA season 6. Stream any episodes you may be behind on exclusively on Peacock.
Are there any other Love Island USA newbies out there? I’m raising my hand. This is the first season ever that I watch, so I was as confused as you are when I learned that “the Movie Night episode” was coming. I’ve done all of the research so you don’t have to! Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss any of the drama.
What is Movie Night?
Movie Night is when everyone at the villa gathers with snacks and drinks. But what plays before them is not a film. Instead, what the islanders are shown are various clips that reveal everything that happened at Casa Amor. Or, at least, all of the juicy details. Based on everything that has happened so far, this is going to be the most explosive Movie Night in Love Island USA yet!
The men (well, most of them) wasted no time getting to know the girls at Casa Amor. And by getting to know, I mean making out, and...we’re about to find out just what else they did. Kaylor and Serena slept outside, like the respectful ladies they are. Aaron and Kordell, however? Let’s just say actions speak louder than words, and Love Island USA is ready to roll the tape!
From what I read, Movie Night also features never-before-seen footage, revealing things to viewers that were not shown before. I really want Kaylor to see how inappropriate Aaron was at Casa. He told Kaylor that he was honest about everything he did, but he failed to mention that he told Daniela he loved her, the number of kisses and makeout sessions they shared, how cuddly they were in bed each night, and the handshake! Oh my god, the handshake! Kaylor, you are going to feel so humiliated. But it serves her right for forgiving Aaron in a record-breaking amount of time!
Something else I want to see is a recap of all the times Kordell brings up Serena. There was a lot of he-said-she-said, so let’s clear this up!
How and what time to watch
Love Island USA season 6 episode 26, “Movie Night,” streams exclusively on Peacock tonight, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET. Yes, this means that you’ll need a Peacock account to watch. If you ask me, it is very well worth it! Not only is Peacock on the lower end of what streamers charge these days, with $5.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, but you’ll be able to stream all previous Love Island USA seasons and check out everything else the service has to offer. It’s a win-win.