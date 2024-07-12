It’s the Hargreeves’ last shot to save the world! The Umbrella Academy season 4 trailer is out now (Watch)
It’s the last run for The Umbrella Academy, and it looks like one crazy send-off for the Netflix series! Trying to describe the show is pretty difficult. The bare bones plotline is that in 1989, 43 women around the world became nine months pregnant overnight and gave birth to children with special abilities. Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) adopted a pack of them to raise as heroes.
When Reginald seemingly dies, the kids reunite - superstrong Luther (Tom Hopper), telekinetic Diego (David Castaneda), mind-controlling Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who talks to the dead, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) who can jump through time, Ben (Justin H. Min), and Viktor (Eliot Page) who can create sound waves. That leads to a crazy adventure involving time travel, alternate realities and trying to stop the end of the world.
Season 3 ended with the children restarting a broken world only to find themselves without any powers. The Umbrella Academy season 4, aka the final season, is set to push them in this world as a mysterious group is out to cause more ruin. And the trailer does hint at the madness to come in this final year. Watch it below!
Who are the big bads of Season 4?
The Umbrella Academy season 4 trailer opens with Ben getting a call about how he needs to stop the world from ending in a day at his hands. That leads the siblings to realize they can’t remember how Ben died and was resurrected, which can be a key to the mystery. We get glimpses of Nick Offerman as Dr. Gene and Megan Mullaney as Dr. Jean Thibedeau. The two talk of the world being fake, and the Academy is tied into it.
There’s more action abounding in the Netflix video including a machine gun toting Santa Claus, some characters seemingly getting powers back, Ben boasting tentacles, and more madness. How this is going to be crammed into just six episodes is a huge question for fans. It's certainly going to be a jam-packed send off.
It’s been a long wait for the final year due to delays in scheduling and the 2023 Hollywood strikes. However, the trailer showcases how, as ever, The Umbrella Academy is going to go out with its own unique style to end this crazy comic book adventure. We can't wait!
The Umbrella Academy season 4 premieres with all six episodes Thursday, Aug. 8 on Netflix.