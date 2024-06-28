Joseph Quinn keeps teasing a possible Stranger Things return, and we need to know if it's going to happen already!
There's so much anticipation going into Stranger Things season 5, aka the final season of the Netflix hit. With a multitude of questions swirling in our heads, there's a lot on us fans' minds! Though one that we're constantly wondering about, and hoping for, is whether Jospeh Quinn will reprise his role as the beloved Eddie Munson in the final season.
Since he was tragically killed off by the end of Stranger Things season 4, fans have been wondering if there's any way Eddie can still be a part of the final chapter. I certainly would love to see it! I mean, after everything she went through, Max is still alive somehow. Why can't Eddie? This is a supernatural series after all.
But honestly even if he isn't able to be resurrected (which is just so sad!), it would be great to at least see the guitar-strumming lover in the Upside Down for some reason, or maybe the Stranger Things world can expand into a sort of afterlife. I don't know. I'm not the one writing the series, clearly for obvious reasons. That's what I leave in the capable hands of the talented writers and creatives.
Anyway with all of that and since becoming a fan-favorite, Quinn is constantly asked whether he'll be coming back for Stranger Things season 5. At first he would shut down those rumors and questions, stating he isn't. But now, it feel like he's teasing a possible return could be in the cards, and the anticipation is just killing me. I don't blame the actor of course. If he is coming back, he'll need to stay quiet about it. But I wish Netflix or someone who can confirm or deny this can tell us already!
While promoting A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn spoke to Entertainment Tonight. When the reporter said she has a feeling viewers might see Eddie Munson once again, here's what the star had to say.
"I might have that feeling too. Or maybe I don't. I don't know! Who knows?"
Ah! Again, I don't blame the actor for answering with a non-answer. His lips need to stay sealed until he gets the ok to reveal any information. I mean, we still don't really know what to expect in the fifth season overall. Let alone a possible big and exciting return like this one! Hopefully Netflix will put us out of our misery soon, and let us know whether this actually happening or not. I need to know, people. And if it does, that would be the most metal ever! In the meantime, let's continue to support the star's flourishing career.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix!