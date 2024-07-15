Lady in the Lake and 10 more shows to stream this week (July 15-19)
By Sandy C.
It may be summer, but the world of streaming is not stopping for a break! On the contrary, this week is packed with new series debuts, new season arrivals, and brand-new episodes. If you're not sure what you'll be streaming this week, Show Snob has your back!
Before we dive into all the new shows (and new episodes) coming this week, let's quickly review our favorite shows so far this month. Personally, I have to go with Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer on Hulu and The Serpent Queen season 2 on Starz. What about you? I also must mention that new episodes of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ and new episodes of Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock have been delivering in entertainment! If you're not watching these, you are missing out.
Here's a quick list of new shows, seasons, and episodes to keep an eye out for this week. After it, you'll find our top three recommendations.
- UnPrisoned season 2, July 17 on Hulu
- Big Brother season 26, July 17 on Paramount+
- Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, new series, July 18 on Max
- Those About to Die, new series, July 18 on Peacock
- Cobra Kai season 6, July 18 on Netflix
- How I Caught My Killer, new series, July 18 on Hulu
- Lady in the Lake, new series, July 19 on Apple TV+
- Omnivore, new series, July 19 on Apple TV+
- Too Hot to Handle season 6, July 19 on Netflix
- New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 will stream every day but Wednesday on Peacock
- New episode of Presumed Innocent, July 19 on Apple TV+
Big Brother season 26 on Paramount+
Do you love reality TV? Same! My current obsession is Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock aka the best season in the series so far! Big Brother season 26 kicks off on July 17 and is set to run for 90 days, wrapping up on Oct. 13. Longtime followers of the reality competition show have shared mixed feelings about AI being the theme this season. Needless to say, we're not sure what to expect!
New episodes will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with the streamer providing live feeds to give subscribers a look behind-the-scenes. Airing times for the latest episodes are 9 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays each week.
Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix
When Cobra Kai was first announced, I'll admit I did not think it would do as well as it did. And here we are six seasons later. Season 6 is set to be the last one in the series and I'm sure it's going to go out with a bang! The upcoming season will be released in three parts featuring five episodes each. The first batch of five episodes drops on Thursday, July 18. The following five episodes arrive on Nov. 28, and the release date for the final five has not yet been released.
Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, and others. The series takes place over 30 years since the events in the original movie as it serves as a direct sequel to The Karate Kid franchise.
Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+
Premiering on July 19, we've got Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+ starring Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and others. The drama-thriller takes place in the city of Baltimore during the 1960s, where the story follows Maddie (Portman), an investigative journalist hoping to get to the bottom of two unsolved murders. Maddie's journey eventually clashes with one of the murder victims, putting everyone in danger.
So far this year, Apple TV+ has not disappointed with their content. Well, there's Dark Matter, but we'll make an exception. This is why we're excited about Lady in the Lake. Currently, we're streaming Presumed Innocent, Sunny, and now Portman's new drama on Apple TV+.