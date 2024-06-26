Dark Matter on Apple TV+ doesn't need a season 2
By Sandy C.
Dark Matter on Apple TV+ has come to a close! The sci-fi thriller is a limited series, which means there are no plans to renew it. But just in case the streamer or production team were considering it, we're here to say we do not need a second season.
To say that the Dark Matter season 1 finale is disappointing is an understatement. As much as we love when a book adaptation changes a few things to keep the story interesting and fans of the book on their toes, we believe the series should have followed the pages of Black Crouch’s novel a little closer.
In the finale, Jason and his family hide in the house of one of Charlie's friends. But what exactly were they waiting for? They were nothing but sitting ducks. Predictably, that's what happened. Different versions of Jason surrounded the home and went in for the attack. Luckily, Jason 2 (yes, the one who started it all) came to the rescue. Thanks to Jason 2, Jason 1, Charlie, and Daniela can escape and make it to the box. The other Jasons are there when they arrive, but only to help. Since Daniela made it clear that she wants to be with Jason 1, the others won't argue that.
Spoiler alert! In the book, Jason 1 kills Jason 2, as he should! So making him the hero in this story is quite the opposite and he doesn't deserve it. After all, are we forgetting that he is the one who started this nightmare? And even if the first season did leave us with questions, we're okay with never knowing the answers.
Don't get me wrong, I do believe Dark Matter is still worth watching, especially if you love sci-fi. However, I wouldn't say this is a series you need to rush to watch. And now that all the episodes are streaming, this is one you can take your time with over a long weekend.
At this time, we do not know if there will be a second season. There shouldn't be, since this is a limited series, but we'll keep you posted!