The Land of Women trailer is here! 3 things to know about the upcoming comedy-drama
It’s been 20 years since Eva Longoria broke out with her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit Desperate Housewives. The actress has kept busy with numerous TV show appearances and producing Devious Maids. Now she’s back in a new Apple TV+ comedy that promises plenty of fun.
Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer for Land of Women, which premieres very soon this month. Here’s what you need to know about the new comedy-drama!
When does Land of Women premiere?
Land of Women drops with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 on Apple TV+. After that, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on July 24. There's a total of 6 episodes. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - June 26
- Episode 2 - June 26
- Episode 3 - July 3
- Episode 4 - July 10
- Episode 5 - July 17
- Episode 6 - July 24
What is the Eva Langoria series about?
Based on the best-selling novel La tierra de las mujeres by Sandra Barneda, Land of Women focuses on Gala (Longoria), a New York woman who loves her affluent lifestyle and marriage to a rich husband. Everything changes when she’s threatened by mobsters as it turns out her husband has stolen $50 million from the wrong people, and then promptly vanishes.
Gala has to flee town with little cash and belongings alongside her mother Julia and spoiled teenage daughter Kate. She figures the best place to hide is Julia’s hometown in Spain to stay off the radar. However, the trailer shows how it’s harder to hide than it seems, and some secrets may threaten them even as the three women bond better than they ever did before. We shared the official synopsis below:
"Land of Women” is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker, who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths."
Who stars in Land of Women?
Longoria is the main star of the series, and it's great to see her as a series regular on television again. It's been a long time! Joning her are Carmen Maura as Julia ,while Victoria Bazua plays Kate. The cast is pretty tight with Santiago Cabrera as Amat, a handsome stranger Gala meets in Spain and Amaury Nolasco as Gala’s husband Kevin. While the cast is small, it should be good. We shared the full list below:
- Eva Longoria as Gala
- Carmen Maura as Julia
- Santiago Cabrera as Amat
- Gloria Muñoz as Mariona
- Victoria Bazua as Kate
- Amaury Nolasco as Kevin
Land of Women is created and showrun by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, and Paula Fernández. Executive producers are Longoria, the creators and showrunners, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, and Sandra Condito.
Land of Women premieres Wednesday, June 26, 2024 on Apple TV+.