Love Is Blind season 7 predictions: Who is likely to say yes at the altar?
Another season of Love Is Blind is here. This time we’re in Washington D.C., and there were a total of seven couples that got engaged by the end of the pods.
Now, one of the couples didn’t even make it to Mexico, which wasn’t all too surprising. Brittany and Leo headed to Miami instead, and Love Is Blind season 7 made it clear that the two called off their engagement weeks later. Leo didn’t seem in it for the right reasons, and it’s really good that Hannah decided to break it off with him.
What about the other six couples? Tensions are already forming between some of them. Who is likely to say yes at the altar, and who may not even make it that far?
Tyler and Ashley
Tyler and Ashley are downright adorable together. Their conversations in the pods were genuine and raw, and that didn’t change once they met and made it to Mexico. It’s clear that both appreciate each other, and they encourage each other to be better people.
Of course, this could change as they get into the real world. However, they have already been so respectful of each other and come from spiritual places that I can see them making it to the altar and saying “I do.”
Prediction: They’ll get married
Garrett and Taylor
Taylor certainly had her guard up while she was in the pods. To be honest, she will have seen some of the recent seasons of Love Is Blind, so that’s not surprising. She did end up opening up a little, and Garrett decided to propose.
They seem sweet together, but something definitely seems missing. The promos for the next set of episodes also don’t look that positive about their relationship. I have a feeling that Garrett is on the immature side for Taylor and it’s going to cause some communication issues later on. I know so many people are rooting for them, but there's something I'm struggling with.
Prediction: Taylor will say no.
Ramses and Marissa
It looked like Marissa was going to choose Bohdan for the longest time, and I respect the way he accepted the blow when she delivered it. In the end, it was Ramses for her, and I can see why. They did form a genuine connection in the pods as they both opened up to each other.
We haven’t seen much of them in Mexico, and I think that’s a good thing. It means that there likely isn’t that much drama for them. They are enjoying time with each other and figuring things out. They are clearly compatible on a physical level as well as an emotional one as well, which also bodes well.
Prediction: They’ll get married.
Stephen and Monica
Stephen and Monica were doing so well in the pods. They were able to communicate and enjoy each other’s company. Then it came to them meeting. Monica immediately talked about what would happen if she got the ick, and I think she set herself up for failure.
I love Stephen. He is cute and thoughtful. Yes, he’s a chatterbox, which could get annoying, but there’s nothing wrong with saying that it’s something for him to work on. Monica went about it completely the wrong way by telling him to stop talking. It was rude and hurtful, and while Stephen took it well, you could tell he was embarrassed. This is not going to go well for the two of them.
Prediction: Monica will say no—although I really hope that Stephen sees that Monica isn’t right for him.
Nick and Hannah
I’ll give Hannah her due: she saw through Leo pretty quickly. However, she was also awful to Nick for a while in the pods. And now, it’s clear that the two just aren’t right for each other.
Hannah is way too jealous and unable to communicate her feelings—why leave the note of things she doesn’t like about him for him to find? Nick is a bit of an immature man, but he just wants to have fun. I honestly don’t get the issue with him on the ducks. I think this is going to be the relationship that brings us a lot of drama and fun for Love Is Blind season 7, but it’s all going to end in tears.
Prediction: One of them is going to say no—and that’s if they make it to the altar.
Tim and Alex
I wanted to like these two. Their time in the pods was amazing. They seemed to really hit it off and they were so respectful and kind to each other. Things have taken a huge turn since they got to Mexico.
Alex hates everything about Tim’s style and fashion. Tim is clearly hurt and a little tired of her personality. The two had an off-camera fight at some point during episode 6, and this could be the breaking moment for the two. Tim isn’t sure he wants to continue.
Prediction: The two won’t make it to the altar.
Love Is Blind season 7 continues on Netflix on Wednesdays throughout October.