We're heading back to the pods in October for Love Is Blind season 7
The pods are open once more. It’s time for more singles to search for love behind a wall. Are you ready for Love Is Blind season 7?
We’re coming just off the back of a great season from the UK. There was drama, tension, and wedding bells. This series certainly felt like the earlier days of the original season of Love Is Blind in the U.S. Since then, the American version has ended up with a little more drama as people search for fame.
Love Is Blind season 7 premiere date
Netflix has set the date for the pods to open once more. Catch the first batch of episodes of Love Is Blind season 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The season is likely to be split the exact way previous seasons have been. That is usually the first four to five episodes, then another four to five episodes, and then the final two episodes before the live reunion special. Sometimes, there are a couple of other reunion specials if the cast members want to get together, but they didn’t happen during the most recent seasons.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host Love Is Blind again
The Lacheys are back in the hosting chair. The two received some flack for their lack of hosting abilities during the fifth season. Too many people got off lightly for their bad behavior while in and out of the pods. The Lacheys redeemed themselves during season 6.
In the live reunion for season 6, Nick and Vanessa refused to let things with Sarah Ann and Jeramy slide as the truth came out. They also didn’t let Trevor get away without answering a few things about those texts when he was supposed to be searching for love in the pods. They better bring it all again!
Where is Love Is Blinds season 7 filmed?
Each season takes us to different parts of the country. With the U.S. being so big, that’s not surprising. Viewers of the UK series saw what it could be like with long distance even in their small space.
Love Is Blind season 7 will take place in Washington D.C., and this does bring some issues. There are political differences that are sure to come up and cause problems—and drama! There is a man who describes himself as a “patriot,” which has us a little bit worried. Vulture has a little bit of information about the men and women involved, but we’ll get to know more when the cast list is confirmed closer to the release date.
Get ready for plenty of drama when Love Is Blind returns on Wednesday, Oct. 2 on Netflix.