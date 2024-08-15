Which couples are likely to say "I do" in Love Is Blind UK?
Love Is Blind UK is not disappointing the fans. This season is packed with people who mostly actually want to find relationships that work. It’s more like the first season of the U.S. series rather than the drama that is the later seasons.
Six couples have made it to Greece/the apartments. Five of them got engaged in the pods, while one got engaged just after. Nicole initially said yes to Sam, but immediately regretted that choice. She and Benaiah talked afterward, got engaged, and headed to Greece with the others.
We’re nine episodes in, and it’s time for the various couples to walk down the aisle. Who are the ones that are likely to say yes? I share my predictions for how Love Is Blind UK is going to go.
Love Is Blind UK marriage predictions: Who will say yes and no at the altar?
Sabrina and Steven
Prediction: They’ll get married
Sabrina and Steven immediately hit things off in the pods. There was a small question of whether they could make it work when it came to kids, but after an explanation on both sides, they found a way that they would be able to work things out. The two bonded daily, and while it did look like Sabrina was going to say no, the two got engaged.
There hasn’t been any drama between them since. They are currently talking about where they could live, with both saying they could see themselves moving to their beau’s current place of living. Their emotional connection has grown, and they clearly have a lot of fun together.
I fully expect to see the two get married at the end of the season.
Jasmine and Bobby
Prediction: They’ll get married
Jasmine is pretty good at sussing people out from behind a wall, calling Sam out on his BS quickly. She was then able to fully explore her connection to Bobby, and they’ve hit things off pretty well. It wasn’t a surprise to see them get engaged in the pods.
Things went well until they got to their apartment. That’s when Jasmine’s insecurities came out, but she was mature enough to explain them. Bobby was even mature enough to understand her insecurities and share how he can help settle her. He wasn’t angry about them. Relationships are all about compromise.
The issue is going to come with Jasmine’s mom, who is way too much! Jasmine isn’t going to tell her mom “no,” and Bobby will either need to accept that or move on. I think, in the end, Bobby is going to choose to be with Jasmine.
Maria and Tom
Prediction: Maria will say yes, Tom will say no
I don’t see this relationship fully working. While the two got off to a great start, it was clear that Tom had feelings for Natasha as well. Seeing Natasha in person seems to have brought up some of those feelings, and it looks like he’s now trying to start drama with Maria over it. There are things Tom told Maria that simply didn’t need to be shared.
The two did hit a bit of a roadblock when Tom admitted that he judged Maria on her job. There was also clearly a lack of communication going when Maria offered to pay for ice cream and then was annoyed at Tom for accepting that. They clearly haven’t discussed everything in the pods, leaving out some crucial elements of cultural expectations and belief systems.
I think this could end up being a little too much for Tom in the end. I think while Maria will say yes, Tom is going to say no at the altar.
Demi and Ollie
Prediction: Demi will say yes, Ollie will say no
These two showed the first signs of strain while in Greece, and it all came down to Ollie deciding to speak with Catherine. Demi knew Ollie had a connection with Catherine while in the pods, and she felt a little off that the two ended up speaking in Greece. On top of that, Ollie didn’t come to speak with Demi afterward.
It all led to an argument with Ollie just wanting to go home. They have made it to the apartments, but there was some tension there as well. Demi kept going on about how Ollie needed to make a good impression on her friends, and it irritated Ollie.
While the two have opened up to each other, I think their personalities end up clashing a little too much. There’s also something about Ollie in the way that he speaks to Demi and acts when he’s in a bad mood. In the end, I think Demi will say yes at the altar, but Ollie is going to decide that this isn’t for him. I would like to see Demi stand up for herself, though, and for it to be the opposite way around.
Catherine and Freddie
Prediction: At least one of them will say no
The cracks are already showing between Catherine and Freddie. The two are vastly different people, and that’s something that is going to cause problems for them. Freddie has already explained how he feels like he won’t be enough for Catherine because of the way she likes to party and he’s a homebody. Her friends had Catherine’s back in person, but it’s clear that they don’t think that Freddie is the right guy for her.
Then there’s the questions about money and Freddie’s house. He understandably wants to make sure his family is looked after. He and Catherine seem to be confusing things at the moment, though. Freddie wants a pre-nup, which would protect him in the event of a divorce. However, he also brought up the idea of what happens if he dies. That would be a will, my boy!
Either way, though, it’s clear that the two aren’t on the same page. It’s not helping that Catherine doesn’t really discuss things and shuts down instead, while Freddie tries to explain his side.
One of them, at least, is likely to say no at the altar. I just can’t tell which one will do it.
Nicole and Benaiah
Prediction: They’ll get married (but they probably won’t last)
After initially saying yes to Sam in the pods, Nicole realized her mistake and wanted to talk to Benaiah. It’s clear from when Nicole met with Benaiah’s mom and sister that he was heartbroken over this. So, maybe it wasn’t a surprise when he chose to propose to her when they met after the pods.
The two clearly have some deep feelings for each other. They are comfortable around each other, but there is one issue that keeps coming up. It’s all about Sam. Benaiah is clearly feeling a lot about that situation, but he hasn’t been able to put it all into words just yet. There is likely some insecurity that Nicole feels she’s made the wrong choice again, as she seems to follow her feelings rather than her head a lot of the time.
There’s also the topic of Benaiah’s nomadic lifestyle. His mom and sister brought up that he’ll likely want to travel again, but will Nicole go with him? I think this is going to be the point that breaks them. I have a feeling they’ll both say yes at the altar, but when it comes to the reunion, we’ll find out that Benaiah’s need to keep moving is going to cause tension and they’ll split up.