Love Is Blind UK unsurprisingly scores a season 2 renewal: When will it arrive on Netflix?
We’ve come to the end of another season of Love Is Blind. This time, it’s been all about Love Is Blind UK, which has certainly felt more like the first season of the original more than more recent dramatic seasons.
Don’t worry; we don’t have spoilers for the end of the first season. What we do have is great news about the future of the series. There will be more journeys of love coming from the land of the Brits.
Love Is Blind UK officially renewed for season 2
Just as fans tucked into the last two episodes of Love Is Blind UK season 1, we got the good news. There is going to be a second season.
Matt and Emma Willis will return to host the second season. Daisy Lilley, the Director of Unscripted UK Programming at Netflix shared that the response to the first season of the series has been so positive that it was only natural to head back to the pods.
"The response to [Season] 1 has been fantastic, and we are thrilled to go again on [Season] 2."
There is still a reunion to come for the first season. That will drop on Monday, Aug. 26 for fans to get all the juicy gossip on. Which marriages have made it? are other couples still together despite saying no at the altar? What’s going on with Sam after him becoming the villain of the story?
When will Love Is Blind UK arrive on Netflix?
It’s looking like the second season of the series will arrive sometime in 2025. Netflix is currently looking for the cast of the next season, and it only takes months to film due to the nature of the experiment. It is possible to get one season out each year.
Even Netflix thinks that the season will arrive next year. Something big has to happen for that not to work out!