Love Island USA is on tonight and season 6 episode 13 is not one you want to miss! (How to stream)
By Sandy C.
If you have been watching new episodes of Love Island USA season 6, you know exactly what drama I'm talking about! And if you are behind an episode or more, boy are you missing out! Let's just say, the mess is messy and we are loving every minute of it.
Spoiler alert! As we just warned, spoilers are ahead if you are not caught up on Love Island USA season 6. Go stream any you may have missed before reading ahead. Now, let's dive in!
Love Island USA season 6 opened up innocently enough. Hannah is missed, but not so much that the other islanders aren't having fun. On the contrary, maybe it was too much fun? At the start of things, Leah shares with her BFFs JaNa and Serena that she is no longer feeling Connor. This is disappointing. Connor is the nice guy she needs in her life, but I think Leah still has Rob on her mind. Meanwhile, Andrea and Rob are inseparable.
Miguel is stirring up trouble by being with Liv, but at the same time, he is telling Nicole that he wants to get to know her because she is his number one pick. After a fun and messy challenge (both literally and figuratively) a lot was revealed, so the last half of the episode was definitely a different vibe. Oh -- and did we mention the fact that one guy and one girl were kicked off the island? Yes, let's get to that part.
Andrea and Hakeem were kicked off the island: What happens next?
What a shocker! Well, sort of? Not really? America voted for their three favorite couples, and in no particular order, these were:
- Liv and Miguel (immune since Miguel is new to the villa)
- Serena and Kordell
- Kaylor and Aaron
- Leah and Connor
This put the remaining couples at risk. And if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, the men had to decide which guy to eliminate from the remaining three (Rob, Hakeem, and Kendall), and the women must eliminate one of the girls (Nicole, JaNa, and Andrea). Ultimately, dumped from the island were Andrea and Hakeem.
Watch Love Island USA season 6 episode 13
Don't want to miss it? Same! Love Island season 6 streams new episodes on Peacock every day except Wednesdays, so this means there is a new episode tonight! Stream season 6 episode 13 tonight, Monday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET, only on Peacock. If you don't already have a Peacock subscription, get on it! It will only set you back $5.99 a month (for the ad-supported plan), this is on the lower end of what streaming platforms charge.
Where the singles and couples as of episode 12
- JaNa, single
- Kaylor and Aaron
- Serena and Kordell
- Rob, single
- Kendall and Nicole
- Leah and Connor
- Liv and Miguel
But wait! We didn't SEE Andrea and Hakeem leave the island. Will there be another twist? Is Rob leaving with Andrea? Only one way to find out!