Love Island USA season 6 episode 15: Who do Cassidy, Kenny, and Nigel pair up with?
By Sandy C.
It's never too early to speculate what will happen at the villa! Love Island USA season 6 episode 14 left viewers on quite the cliffhanger! Three new bombshells, Cassidy, Kenny, and Nigel, walked into the villa ready to shake things up.
Below, we catch you up on where each couple and single stand, quickly introduce the three new singles, and share all the details you need to know so you don't miss the upcoming episode! Needless to say, there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on Love Island USA season 6. Go stream any episodes you may have missed on Peacock before reading ahead. Now, let's meet the singles!
Who will Cassidy pair up with?
From Miami, Florida, we have 27 year old Cassidy! My money is on Cassidy catching Rob's always-wandering eye. Not to mention, in a teaser trailer, Cassidy states that she has her eyes set on Rob. Just like Andrea and Nicole, Cassidy and the other new singles have likely been watching things from behind the scenes. So wanting to get with Rob even after watching his behavior on the show does not make sense to me.
Cassidy also shared that she is looking for a dog dad for her two pups back at home. I wouldn't put it past Rob to fall for Cassidy, but he is missing from the teaser trailers (unless I simply didn't catch him?). Is he still at the villa? If Rob is still there, I think Cassidy will pair up with him. If Rob is no longer there, I think Cassidy may end up with Kendall.
Who will Kenny and Nigel pair up with?
The two other singles are Kenny and Nigel from Texas, Kenny comes to us from Dallas, and Nigel from Houston. At 24 years old, Kenny is the youngest of the new singles. Nigel is 28 years old and not shy about being interested in multiple women. Trouble on the island! It looks like both JaNa and Serena are showing interest in the new men, and the feeling is mutual! But will they go for the same guy?
All of this is nothing but speculation! To find out what happens, we'll need to tune in tonight, Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m., only on Peacock. And of course, I will be back to update you all as soon as we learn more. Week 3 will then start the following day on Friday, June 28.