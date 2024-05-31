Mayor of Kingstown season 3 watch guide: Release schedule and how to watch
By Sandy C.
The gritty drama Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner is back with season 3 on Sunday, June 2. Ready to dive back into the explosive series? Here's everything you know so you don't miss a minute of the action, including the episode release schedule.
Mayor of Kingstown is one of Paramount+'s hit series. From the clever storytelling to Renner's action-star power, the crime drama is engaging and a lot of fun to watch. After an intense cliffhanger in season 2, the series is back with its third season.
For those not in the know, Mayor of Kingstown follows the powerful McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan. The series tackles themes of racism, corruption, and inequality, never shying away from hard-hitting topics. In season 3, the town is counting on Mike McLusky (Renner) to put an end to a Russian mob that has settled in their city. Joining Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, and others.
New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will stream exclusively on Paramount+. This means that, to watch, you'll need an account. A Paramount+ subscription for the ad-supported version will cost you $5.99 a month. The streamer also offers Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99 a month, this is the ad-free version that includes SHOWTIME. If you don't already have an account, this is the perfect time to check it out. You won't only be able to watch Mayor of Kingstown but enjoy everything else the platform offers.
Episode release schedule
The season 3 premiere streams on Paramount+ on June 2, followed by weekly episodes up until the season 3 finale on Aug. 4. This means the third season consists of 10 episodes. Here are all the dates and titles:
- Episode 1 "Soldier's Heart," June 2
- Episode 2 "Guts," June 10
- Episode 3 "Barbarians at the Gate," June 17
- Episode 4, "Rag Doll," June 24
- Episode 5, "Iris," June 30
- Episode 6, "Ecotone," July 7
- Episode 7, "Marya Was Here," July 14
- Episode 8, "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck," July 21
- Episode 9, "Home on the Range," July 28
- Episode 10, "Comeuppance," Aug. 4