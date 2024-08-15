Mid Century Modern on Hulu: 5 things to know about the upcoming Hulu comedy
By Sandy C.
Are you searching for a new comedy to enjoy? Hulu may have the perfect one for you! Here are five things to know about Hulu’s upcoming Mid-Century Modern.
It wasn’t long ago that we learned David Kohan and Max Mutchnick (known best as the creators of the iconic Will & Grace, and Ryan Murphy had pitched the comedy series Mid-Century Modern. The fact that the streamer has ordered a season of the comedy so quickly is very optimistic, and we couldn’t be more excited! Need to know a few things about the upcoming comedy before you match our enthusiasm? We got you!
As we just mentioned, Mid-Century Modern is coming to us from David Kohan, Max Mutchnick, and Ryan Murphy. All of which know a thing or two about creating some of the best comedy television. We have, of course, Will & Grace, from Kohan and Mutchnick. Ryan Murphy may best be known for American Horror Story, but fans also know and love Glee.
Mid-Century Modern stars Nathan Lan, Matt Bomer (a Ryan Murphy series regular), Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin. Directing the series we have James Burrows. The story, which is set to be told in a multi-cam format, follows a small group of best friends who decide to live their “golden years” together in Palm Springs. The pals, described by Deadline as “gay gentlemen of a certain age” are portrayed by Lane, Bomer, and Graham. As for Linda Lavin, she will take on the role of Lane character’s mother, who will also be living with them. The synopsis finishes off with:
It sounds like a light-hearted comedy, but I’m sure it will feature a few hard-hitting, and emotional moments. What I’m not too sure about is the multi-cam format the series will follow. It’s not the most popular or preferred way to tell a story, especially one that’s on a streaming platform. I’m nervous about how it will work out, but will definitely be watching and keeping my fingers crossed.
"“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.” "
That’s all we know for the moment! As soon as more details are released, such as a release date and episode count, we’ll update this post! We're also looking forward to learning more about who else will star in the comedy.