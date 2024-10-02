Midnight Family episode release schedule: When to tune in each week on Apple TV+
International titles offer a nice change of pace and there's lots that are just so good! Just look at Squid Game, Maxton Hall, the popularity of K-dramas, and so much more. So if you're looking for something new to watch, you should check out Spanish-language series Midnight Family.
The drama premiered on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 with the first two episodes. So what's going to be the release schedule going forward? Can you expect two episodes each week? The answer is, no. That was just the case on premiere day. Now going forward, one new installment of Midnight Family will be streaming on Apple TV+ every week. There's a total of 10 episodes. Check out the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 25
- Episode 2 - Sept. 25
- Episode 3 - Oct. 2
- Episode 4 - Oct. 9
- Episode 5 - Oct. 16
- Episode 6 - Oct. 23
- Episode 7 - Oct. 30
- Episode 8 - Nov. 6
- Episode 9 - Nov. 13
- Episode 10 - Nov. 20
How to sign up for Apple TV+
Even though I feel like Apple TV+ isn't the most popular streamer in terms of people choosing to subscribe to it. Bigger ones like Netflix and Max are ones television and movie fans gravitate towards more.
Though what I do like about this platform and what I think makes it stand out is that it's very straightforward when it comes to its plans, and there's no ads you need to sit through. After a free 7-day trial, it only costs $9.99/month.
- Visit the Apple TV+ sign up page
- Click "Accept Free Trial"
- Create an account by entering an email and a password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login to stream!
Midnight Family is centered around Marigaby Tamayo who is a "gifted medical student by day" and saving lives with her family's "privately owned ambulance" at night, per the synopsis. She certainly stays busy! Marigaby, her brothers Marcus and Julito, and father Ramón are on the job to help people with "extreme medical emergencies."
We alaready got a taste of that in the first two episodes, as well as drama within the family as well. That continues today with episode 3, "The Earthquake." When an earthquake hits Mexico City and "takes out the medical clinics," Marigaby and Marcus will put their "skills to the test" while Julito "faces his fears," per the synopsis.
