Miranda Cosgrove would love to "wrap up the story" with an iCarly movie, and we definitely agree
iCarly was one of Nickelodeon's most popular teen sitcoms, which ran for six seasons. And so it's no surprise that fans got excited and really enjoyed the revival when it happened in 2021 on Paramount+. Myself included! Sequels can be a hit or miss, but this one was actually pretty good for a revival.
Unfortunately, the streamer canceled the series after three seasons in 2023, and it was a true shame because it ended on some massive cliffhangers. Because of this, viewers are frurstrated with how the sitcom ended and we're all hoping for some kind of way to give us a proper conclusion. And lead actress Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Carly Shay herself, feels the same.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star shared that she'd "love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way." And she thinks that way would be "along the lines of maybe a movie." And honestly, I definitely agree with Cosgrove. She knows what she's talking about!
Why we need an iCarly movie, please
A movie would be a great and easy way to wrap up the story since it's clear Paramount+ didn't, and doesn't, want to commit to another season of iCarly. But why, it's reasons I can't understand. It would honestly be a hit. But, now we have to look forward. And the good news is that Cosgrove would be open to reprising her role. And based on how Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson also came back the first time around, I'm sure they would be open to doing a film as well.
So why is an iCarly movie needed? The series ended on major cliffhangers that honestly we're still thinking about. The first is that after a lot of back and forth, Freddie is able to reassure Carly that she wouldn't turn our like her mother if the two would get married. Spontaneously, they decide to go ahead and get married (woah!). But before they can do so, in walks the mysterious abandoned mother we've never met. Dun, dun, dun.
And that's how the show ends! It's definitely not fair, wouldn't you agree? Cosgrove certainly does, telling ET "I want to know who Carly's mother is as much as [fans do]. It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that." Yes. Yes, we were, indeed. Hopefully Paramount+ listens to the talented actress, and us fans, and decides to make an iCarly movie to wrap things up. That would honestly be amazing, and it really is needed. What do you think?
All three seasons of the iCarly revival are streaming on Paramount+.