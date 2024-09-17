Monster on Netflix has its next serial killer (Here's who Charlie Hunnam is playing in season 3)
Even before the second season of the Monster series on Netflix has come out, the streamer has announced who has been cast as the lead in Monster season 3, which was already renewed by the streaming service. And that would be Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam! He's such a talented actor, and I know he's going to do great in this creepy and unsettling role.
So which serial killer is he going to portray? Monster season 3 will focus on Ed Gein, aka the Butcher of Plainfield. He committed his crimes in Plainfield, Wisconsin which is close to where he grew up. Gein murdered at least two confirmed victims - tavern owner Mary Hogan and hardware store owner Bernice Worden in the 1950s.
Other than these two crimes, he would also dig up recently deceased corpses in graveyards and make keepsakes from their bones and skin. He was known for making masks and other items out of human skin. Yeah, I have chills just thinking about it. I don't know how I'll be able to watch this season. Hopefully it's more alluded to than shown. But knowing showrunner Ryan Murphy, things are going to get pretty visual.
Monster season 3 will begin filming in October 2024, per a Netflix press release. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released in September 2022 and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to come out on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. So I'm wondering if even though production has started on the Ed Gein story, we might not get it until September 2026 on our screens. We'll see. No release date or other details about the next serial killer story have been shared yet.
This anthology series has definitely become popular among viewers, and attracted immediate attention with the Dahmer story. I'm expecting the same to happen with the Menendez brothers adaptation of events as well, which comes out in just a couple of days. The second season sees Lyle and Erik on trial for killing their parents and explores whether the motive stemmed from years of abuse or was it to get money following their deaths.
It's crazy to think about what some people will do, sometimes not having a real motive at all. I've always been a fan of true-crime, but these stories really do give you goosebumps. You have to have a strong heart to watch them, that's for sure. Will you be tuning in?
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story streams Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Monster: The Ed Gein Story (I'm assuming that's going to be the title!) starring Charlie Hunnam.