More action is coming our way! Find out when you can start watching Lioness season 2 (And get a first-look)
The newly renamed Lioness has just announced when Lioness season 2 is coming to Paramount+. The spy thriller returns Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 with the first two episodes dropping that day and then new ones each Sunday after that. There’s no trailer yet but with the high-powered cast and a new title, Lioness is ready to roar back on screens soon.
Taylor Sheridan has been a busy guy on TV thanks to Yellowstone and its spinoffs. He’s been branching out into other genres that keep to his trend for dramatic storylines revolving around strong characters. Among them was Special Ops: Lioness, which debuted on Paramount+ in 2023.
The show was a success and renewed for a second season, which now simplifies the title to simply Lioness. So what do we know so far other than the release date? There's the synopsis and some photos!
What’s coming in Lioness Season 2?
Lioness season 2 has the main cast returning, which includes Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, and Laysla De Oliveira. Her character quit last season, but it seems that won't last. The plot details are so far under wraps, yet it sounds as if the program is on another dangerous mission that could lead to a conspiracy within the U.S. government. We shared the description shared by Paramount+ below:
"As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. "
New to the cast are Bruce McGill as NSA Chief Damian Hollar, Jennifer Ehle as Chief of Staff Mason, and Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina “Josie” Carillo, a fierce and dedicated helicopter pilot. Also coming back from season 1 will be Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton and Hannah Love Lanier.
The new pics hint at some intense stuff with the header image showing a bloody Joe coming off some mission. Kaitlyn looks as intense as ever as she's likely handling new tasks while managing the program.
Kaitlyn and Joe appear to be in some sort of briefing and having a private talk. The question is if it's agreeing on a plan or arguing over their goal and methods? Any dissension in the team may be dangerous and neither woman seems ready to back down from the other.
Finally we have Mullins pondering something and given what a political player he is, there's no telling if this is good or bad for our heroines.
We still have to wait for a trailer and more hints of what's coming yet it appears that Lioness is ready for an even more exciting second season which is great news for its fans!
Special Ops: Lioness (season 1) focused on a special branch of the CIA called the Lioness program which specializes in female operatives. Zoe Saldana played Joe, the officer in charge of field agents. She recruited Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) into a dangerous assignment going undercover to hunt a terrorist. It was a tough assignment, made worse by Joe being distracted by her own issues of a crumbling marriage and a wild daughter. The season ended with Cruz succeeding in taking the guy out but declaring she was done with the program.
Lioness Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 27, on Paramount+.