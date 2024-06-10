My experience at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol Premiere
Although The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 AKA: The Book of Carol will not be airing until September, I, along with other fans, got to watch the premiere in New York City during the Tribeca Festival. Joined by my husband and friends, we once again ventured into the city and enjoyed our third TWD spinoff premiere.
Although it might sound like minor details, we all noticed several things. First and foremost, like The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere, there was no red carpet.
This was a shame considering this was the second TWD premiere at the Tribeca Festival, (the first being The Walking Dead: Dead City) and the world premiere. This means we did not see press, nor the cast until after the premiere concluded.
Another thing to note was that this was the least crowded premiere of the three I attended. For Dead City, aside from the crazed crowds and red carpet excitement, tickets with your seat number were provided after you provided proof of your ticket purchase.
The Beacon Theatre was packed! Not one empty seat from what I could see.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live had assigned seating, which you chose upon purchasing your tickets. The entire theater at 92NY was also packed.
For The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol we purchased tickets online but no assigned seats were given. After we entered the theater, we chose our seating behind the rows of Reserved seats at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios.
Considering this was not remotely as large as the Beacon Theater, there were still seats available. So much so that they opened the Reserved seating area to anyone before the premiere began.
All of that aside, security and those who worked at the premiere specifically, were outstandingly helpful and kind. We lined up just before 6:30 PM outside the theater and right in the path of the setting sun.
We were provided some light refreshments of pink lemonade from the Starbucks team. Thank you!
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol premiere
Inside, after taking elevators to the floor with the theater, we got our seats and enjoyed the first episode of TWD: Daryl Dixon season 2. I will not spoil specific details from the episode but will share that it was a promising start to a new season.
We do jump between Carol's journey to find Daryl and Daryl's current situation at the Nest in Mont Saint-Michel. Carol's old habits, for better and worse, return, as do Daryl's.
But it seems they may have both benefited from said habits in their own way. Some plotting is brewing and I'm curious as to what matter of plot twist will be revealed.
The panel after the episode featured our main cast of Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol), whom alongside David Zabel and Scott M. Gimble struggled to answer any questions Dalton Ross asked. Which yes, that means unlike Dead City and The Ones Who Live, there were no audience questions segment of the panel.
There was a lot of laughter and stumbling, but once the panel ended, fans flooded the stage hoping to capture a photo of the cast or receive their signatures. Thus far each TWD spinoff has been impressive by separating themselves from each other and the flagship series The Walking Dead.
Some fans might prefer one spinoff over the other, some might feel more connected to certain characters over others as well. But will these three spinoffs connect and if so, when?
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol airs on September 29 on AMC and AMC+.