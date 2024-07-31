Need something new to stream? There are 29 new shows (and returning favorites) coming in August 2024
By Sandy C.
There are plenty of new shows headed our way over the month of August 2024. The diverse list includes a fun mix of new series and returning favorites! Do you know what you’ll be watching? If not, you’ve come to the right place!
Streaming platforms have taken over the world of entertainment! This is especially true during these busy times. Audiences are often not able to sit down and tune in at a certain time to catch a new episode of their favorite series. And let's not even begin on what to do if we fall behind an episode or two. Thanks to streamers, new episodes are waiting for us and we can catch up at any time. Of course, you don’t want to fall too far behind or wait too long to catch up because you will risk running into spoilers on social media.
In this post, we’ve gathered the top new and returning series from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, and HBO/Max. So it doesn’t matter which platform you are subscribed to, we’ve got recommendations for you! Check out what’s coming to each service and when.
29 new and returning shows to stream in August 2024
Netflix
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 1, Aug. 1
- Love is Blind: Mexico, Aug. 1
- Unstable season 2, Aug. 1
- The Umbrella Academy season 4, Aug. 8
- Terminator Zero, Aug. 29
On Netflix, I am the most excited about A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, based on the novel of the same name by author Holly Jackson. The story follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (portrayed by Emma Myers) as she investigates the murder of a local school girl after feeling unsatisfied by police efforts for justice. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will drop all six episodes on Aug. 1 and also stars Zain Iqbal and Asha Banks.
From Netflix’s list, I’m also going to be watching The Umbrella Academy season 4 when it streams on Aug. 8. Though I stopped truly enjoying the series after the second season, I feel like I need to see it till the end!
Prime Video
- Batman: Caped Crusader season 1, Aug. 1
- Judy Justice season 3, Aug. 5
- The Mallorca Files season 3, Aug. 8
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, Aug. 29
Moving on to Prime Video, I am shamelessly looking forward to new episodes of Judy Justice season 3. For most, this is background TV, but I can’t say I am never fully drawn in by the strange cases featured on the reality show – not to mention, the ways Judge Judy handles them. I’ll also be checking out the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader as well as the highly anticipated second season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Paramount+
Paramount+ may not be entering the month of August with a numerous selection of content, but we still appreciate it for its movies. And as much as we preach quality over quantity, that’s sadly not the case here. Simply put, when it comes to TV content, we can’t say Paramount+ sits among the winners, it is definitely on the lower end when it comes to quality.
On the bright side, I’m sure kids are excited to watch Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If you or the kiddos at home enjoyed the TMNT animated movie Mutant Mayhem, this is more of the same action-packed, silly adventures!
- PD True season 1, Aug. 6
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 1, Aug. 9
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars season 1, Aug. 16
Apple TV+
Now here’s a streamer where quality over quantity really shines! Apple TV+ has been on a winning streak with hit series after hit series! To be fair, the month of August is a little empty, but we do love what’s ahead.
For starters, Yo Gabba Gabbaland is sure to keep kids entertained until school starts up again. And I know fans have long been waiting for the second season of Pachinko, premiering on the streamer at the end of the month on Aug. 23. Last, but certainly not least, Bad Monkey is at the top of my list for the month. It stars Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, and Jodie Turner-Smith. The story is based on Carl Hiaasen’s book of the same name, which follows restaurant inspector Andrew Yancy, who used to be a detective and pulled back into action after the discovery of a severed arm.
- Yo Gabba Gabbaland season 1, Aug. 9
- Bad Monkey season 1, Aug. 14
- Pachinko season 2, Aug. 23
Peacock
- Mr. Throwback, Aug. 8
- Bel-Air season 3, Aug. 15
- Love Island USA season 6 reunion, Aug. 19
- Homicide: Life on the Street, Aug. 19
If you know me, you already know what I am counting down the days to watch is the special Love Island USA season 6 reunion! It's no secret that this has been one wildly popular season. Fans still have so many questions about a lot of the drama that went down. I have a feeling revealing footage will be shown during the reunion -- and I can't wait for the chaos it will create.
Bel-Air season 3 is also on my to-watch list, and of course I have to see what all the hype is about and stream Homicide: Life on the Street. The latter is one of the most highly acclaimed legal dramas and it is getting its streaming debut for the first time, dropping all 122 episodes on Aug. 19.
Hulu
- Dance Moms: A New Era season 1, Aug. 7
- Solar Opposites season 5, Aug. 12
- Reasonable Doubt season 2, Aug. 22
- Only Murders in the Building season 4, Aug. 27
Did we ask for a new Dance Moms show? No. Not at all. But hey, it's coming for anyone who may be interested. As for me, I'll be watching Only Murders in the Building and looking forward to more cameos, mysteries, and LOL moments with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. And though I have never watched Reasonable Doubt, my plan is to catch up on the first season ahead of season 2 on Aug. 22 -- wish me luck!
HBO/Max
- Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, Aug. 3
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, Aug. 6
- Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?, Aug. 8
- Industry season 3, Aug. 11
- Chimp Crazy, Aug. 18
- City of God: The Fight Rages On, Aug. 25
Here's something I didn't expect to see, HBO and Max to have so many shows (compared to its competitors) coming out. Through August 2024, HBO and Max are the platforms to watch if true crime is your jam. It's my favorite genre, so I am super excited to dive in. Not to mention, there's finally something for viewers who are not into sports to watch. My top pick? Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? on Aug. 8. Sports fans will surely be tuning in to stream Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears on Aug. 6.
