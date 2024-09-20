Netflix’s Black Mirror season 7 updates: Cast announcements and more to know
By Sandy C.
The cast for the upcoming season 7 of Netflix’s Black Mirror has been announced and it is one star-studded, beautiful-looking bunch! As if we needed another reason to tune in to Black Mirror season 7, we now have several.
When it comes to budget planning, Netflix is not known to be stingy. The streaming giant is known to spare no expense. They pull up all the stops ensuring audiences get a clever story with brilliant talent to tell it. And with Black Mirror being one of the platform’s most popular series, we weren’t expecting any less! So, who has been announced to star in Black Mirror season 7 and what else do we know so far about the season? We’ve got your back! And be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be adding more details as we learn them.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, Netflix revealed who will be starring in Black Mirror season 7. Ready for it? Here are the names (listed alphabetically by the source):
- Awkwafina (Jackpot)
- Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore)
- Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)
- Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)
- Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)
- Osy Ikhile (Citadel)
- Rashida Jones (Sunny)
- Siena Kelly (Domino Day)
- Billy Magnussen (Road House)
- Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)
- Issa Rae (Barbie)
- Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)
- Harriet Walter (Succession)
I don’t know about you, but this is super exciting. From the list, my favorite actors include Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Billy Magnussen, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Who are you the most excited to see?
What we don’t know yet are character details or descriptions as we don’t have any synopsis at the time of this writing. However, Netflix did share that the seventh season of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology will feature six episodes, one of which is a sequel to the beloved episode “USS Callister” (season 4 episode 1).
A premiere date has not been announced, but Netflix teases that Black Mirror season 7 will premiere sometime in 2025. As soon as we have more details on this, we’ll update this post!