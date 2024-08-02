We know when Squid Game season 2 will come to Netflix (and more about its future)
The best shows out there end on a high, and it looks like that will be the plan for Squid Game. While we get some great news about season 2, we have some bittersweet news about the series.
There is an endgame in mind. To be honest, I love that. Having an endgame is important. There are too many shows that drag on and on because there’s a high fan response at first. Then the show has to create new red herrings or it loses the premise originally created.
Squid Game shouldn’t face that issue. There is an end in sight, but it’s not just yet.
Squid Game season 2 will come to Netflix in 2024
We won’t have to wait until next year for Squid Game season 2. In some excellent news, the second season will hit Netflix before 2024 is out. The official release date is Thursday, Dec. 26.
For those in the UK, Canada, and a few other locations around the world, that is Boxing Day. It’s going to be a day to relax, but there will also likely be kids hanging around. At least they have their Christmas toys to keep them occupied out of the room!
What can we expect? Well, the end of the first season saw Seong Gi-hun vow revenge against those who had created the games; most specifically, Front Man. Gi-hun dyed his hair and headed on a plane to, presumably, wherever the games are next supposed to take place.
Squid Game season 3 is happening and it will be the end
As well as announcing the second season, Netflix also confirmed that there will be a third season. In some bittersweet news, this is going to be the final season. This is good, though. It means we get to see who Seong Gi-hun’s journey ends. It’s set to end with the big showdown between our down-on-his-luck hero and Front Man.
In some even better news, we won’t have to wait so long for the third season. While it’s been a three-year wait for Squid Game season 2, the third and final season will arrive in 2025. Yes, next year!
The first season is still on Netflix to enjoy. You’ll want to rewatch to remember everything before the second season begins.