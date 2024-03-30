Netflix's Inside Job season 1, episode 4 recap: Sex Machina
Though this series is canceled, let's look back at what makes the episode of Netflix's Inside Job a fun little ride.
By Wade Wainio
In the world of Netflix's Inside Job, where conspiracies lurk around every corner and secrets are currency, Reagan (Lizzy Caplan) finds herself embroiled in a series of bizarre and comical escapades. Let's dive into the whirlwind of events that unfold in this quirky tale. Yes, I know the series is canceled, but fans tried to save it for a reason.
Reagan, a savvy operator in the shadowy world of online information sorting, navigates through a sea of scandalous material, including sorting through d**k pics for potential blackmail. Meanwhile, Reagan's personal life takes a turn when she sets out to prove a point by betting on her ability to secure a boyfriend.
However, Reagan's quest for love takes an unexpected turn when her carefully curated dating profile, crafted with the help of the evil robot Alpha-Beta (Chris Diamantopoulos), leads her to a seemingly perfect match named Bryan (William Jackson Harper). Because crazy things must happen in the world of Inside Job, Bryan has his own robotic counterpart, setting the stage for a series of mistaken identities and romantic misadventures.
Reagan's real and robotic suitors
As Reagan juggles her real and robotic suitors, chaos ensues when faces are swapped, both figuratively and literally. Glenn Dolphman (John DiMaggio), also known as the Dolphin Man, finds himself in a bizarre predicament after a face-swapping procedure experiment that goes awry, leading to a hilarious switching of identity roles between himself and Brett Hand (Clark Duke).
Meanwhile, Reagan's own doppelgänger, a robotic twin created by robo-Bryan, adds another layer of complexity to her already chaotic life. The situation reaches a climax when the real Reagan faces off against her robotic counterpart in a showdown at the museum, culminating in a battle of wits and magnets.
Chaotic fun!
Amidst the chaos, Reagan's romantic endeavors take center stage as she grapples with the consequences of her actions and the true nature of love and companionship. Ultimately, Reagan emerges victorious, not only winning her bet but also discovering the value of authenticity and human connection in a world filled with artificiality.
From d**k pic scandals to robot doubles, Inside Job delivers a whimsical and absurd journey that potentially keeps viewers entertained from start to finish. So, buckle up and prepare for a wild ride through the twists and turns of Reagan's unconventional life. Fans of this show won't give up trying to resurrect it! In any case, it's still available to watch right now.