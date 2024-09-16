New true crime series to be the first unscripted offering from Acorn TV
By Sandy C.
Acorn TV is making a huge move into the unscripted world of entertainment with a part true crime, part genealogy series. Interested? Here’s all you need to know!
When it comes to true crime, I’m the first one lined up to learn more. It’s one of my favorite genres right along with horror, which pairs well with true crime. This is why, when Deadline shared that Acorn TV is working on an unscripted series I was all ears. Now, I’ll be the first to admit that, until now, I wasn’t very familiar with Acort TV. I know about a few shows on the streamer, but I can’t say I’m an avid watcher. But this upcoming true crime/genealogy series may change that for me.
The source reports that Jane Seymour will host the true crime series. Acorn TV subscribers know Seymour from the platform’s mystery drama, Harry Wild. It’s great to know that Seymour is familiar with the mystery genre because it hints that the reality series is in good hands. In addition to Harry Wild, Seymour also starred as Bond Girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die, other projects the actress is known for include Dr. Quinn, and Medicine Woman.
In a statement about her hosting gig, Seymour shared that she’s thrilled about the upcoming series:
"...in addition to solving cleverly crafted mysteries on Harry Wild, I get the chance to uncover real family unknowns. As we all know, reality is often much stranger than fiction – I can’t wait to dive in."
Relative Secrets synopsis
The title of the Acorn TV reality series is Relative Secrets, and it will investigate the history of a seemingly unsuspecting American family (a different one in each episode). These families are all somewhat suspicious about their family history, but few could have imagined the dark secrets this investigation uncovers.
The synopsis shared by Deadline teases that American families will be connected with their UK heritage. The series will even see a 99-year-old World War II veteran get answers to the murder of his grandmother. Need another big tease? The family history of the daughter of a serial killer will be investigated. This is one series you’ll want to be seated for.
Seymour will host and work with archaeologist Natasha Billson (from The Great British Dig). This is going to be Acorn TV’s first unscripted series, do you think it will be the first of many?