American Murder: Laci Peterson is the best true crime doc this month
By Sandy C.
Netflix released American Murder: Laci Peterson earlier this month and it’s a must-watch if you’re a fan of true crime documentaries. Here’s why you need to add it to your watch list ASAP.
Last week, we recommended Betrayal: A Father’s Secret to our fellow true crime watchers. A Father's Secret had somehow slipped under our radar in July so we were very late to watch! And now, we have a more recent release to share. American Murder: Laci Peterson premiered on Netflix on Aug. 14. I decided to save it for the weekend and instantly regretted not watching it right away as the doc joins my growing list of favorite true crime documentaries on streaming.
American Murder: Laci Peterson follows a case most of America is familiar with or has heard about in some way. The documentary centers on the sudden disappearance of Laci Peterson, who was last seen on Dec. 24, 2002. At the time Laci was reported missing in Modesto, California, she was eight months pregnant. Because this happened during the Christmas holiday and the fact that Laci was pregnant, the case received a lot of media attention as Laci's family and friends were desperate to find her.
Unfortunately, Laci’s remains were discovered in the San Francisco Bay several months later on April 2003. Detectives in charge of the investigation believed Scott Peterson, Laci’s husband, was the one who killed Laci and her unborn child. Sure enough, Scott was arrested. Despite the evidence stacked against him, Scott maintains his innocence to this day.
The three-part documentary, directed by Skye Borgman, presents new, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and possibly clues, 20 years after Scott’s conviction. For the first time, Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, gives an in-depth interview about how she and her family have dealt with this tragic loss, and what they believe happened to Laci.
Even if you have been closely following this case since the beginning, American Murder: Laci Peterson is very much worth a watch. Borgman brilliantly breaks down the case into three parts and offers updates. Scott continues to deny involvement in the murders, but has this changed his prison sentence? Are there any red flags or gut feelings Sharon advises women not to ignore?
All three parts of American Murder: Laci Peterson are now streaming on Netflix.