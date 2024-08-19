A new week means new premieres! Here's what to watch on streaming this week (Aug. 19 - Aug. 23, 2024)
Mondays are not a favorite for many of us as it means the start of the work week. We're just coming off the weekend and really not in the mood to do much. But, at least for me, I'm always in the mood to start a new show or get excited about the return of one! Thankfully this week, there's some great options to choose from. We shared the series' and their release dates below:
- Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War - Wednesday, Aug. 21 on Netflix
- Reasonable Doubt season 2 - Thursday, Aug. 22 on Hulu
- That '90s Show Part 3 - Thursday, Aug. 22 on Netflix
- Pachinko season 2 - Friday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+
Ready to learn more? Perhaps there's a production you haven't checked out yet. Read on below for all the details about two of the shows we highlighted! I for one am really excited about Pachinko season 2. What about you?
Reasonable Doubt season 2
Stream Thursday, Aug. 22 on Hulu
Reasonable Doubt first premiered in September 2022, and it's crazy to believe it's been that long since the season premiere. Now almost two years later, we're finally getting the second season! Reasonable Doubt season 2 premieres Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 with the first two episodes on Hulu. After that, one new installment will be released weekly. It's not known how many episodes this season is in total, though the first was 9 episodes so perhaps season 2 will be the same.
So what's next for Jax Stewart? Last season, we saw how she dealt with a tough trial in the courtroom and a "deadly affair," per the synopsis. Well, now this lawyer is trying to "get her life back on track." Though a hurdle comes up challenging that when one of Jax's close friends tells her she's killed her husband in self-defense. However, an "uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise."
There's a lot happening, and Jax needs help. She finds that in defense attorney Corey Cash, though things between them "get tense very quickly." In Reasonable Doubt season 2, Jax has to defend her friend, save her marriage, and face the biggest case of her career. Will she be able to do it all? We'll find out soon!
Pachinko season 2
Stream Friday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+
The highly-anticipated return of Pachinko is almost upon us! Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+. I really can't wait to see what happens next in this epic story. The 8-episode season drops with one episode on premiere day, and one new installment will premiere weekly on the streamer until the finale on Oct. 11. We shared the episode release schedule and synopsis of Pachinko season 2 below:
- Episode 1 - Aug. 23
- Episode 2 - Aug. 30
- Episode 3 - Sept. 6
- Episode 4 - Sept. 13
- Episode 5 - Sept. 20
- Episode 6 - Sept. 27
- Episode 7 - Oct. 4
- Episode 8 - Oct. 11
"Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Pachinko” is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, where Solomon explores new, humble beginnings."
What are you excited to stream this week? Let us know your thoughts and stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and updates about your favorite shows.