Nicole Kidman and her family have something to hide in The Perfect Couple (Watch the suspenseful trailer!)
Nicole Kidman is coming back to TV, and the first trailer for The Perfect Couple hints at the dark secrets of this new Netflix show!
Most will associate Nicole Kidman with movies from her breakout with Tom Cruise in 1990’s Days of Thunder. It’s led to a career of numerous box office hits and winning an Oscar for 2002’s The Hours. But Kidman has also made a successful move into television with several acclaimed turns in Big Little Lies (which won her Emmys as both Lead Actress and producer) and Nine Perfect Strangers.
Now, Kidman is back with the upcoming Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. Based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand, the show focuses on Amelia (Eve Hewson), who falls for Benji (Billy Howle), the son of an incredibly wealthy family let by best-selling author Greer. She accompanies him to the family beach house in Nantucket, where they seem to welcome her with open arms.
It doesn’t take long for Amelia to realize the family has a lot of dark secrets, made worse when a body washes up on the beach. As the investigation grows and their twisted true nature are exposed, Amelia starts to question just what kind of family she’s ready to marry into.
"The Winbury family arguably has more secrets than they do money... and they have a lot of money. When it comes time to celebrate the wedding of one of their sons, Greer and Tag spare no expense. The gathering is beautiful, at least until someone turns up dead just before the big wedding. Instantly, what was a joyous gathering turns into an investigation, and everyone is a suspect."
Check out the great trailer for The Perfect Couple
Opening, fittingly, with the lyrics “you’re too good to be true,” the trailer starts like a romance of Amelia joining the family, Greer (Kidman) and husband Tag (Liev Schreiber) seemingly happily married with a picture-perfect family. Then it cuts to Greer in a police interrogation room and things take a darker turn.
The trailer highlights the cast, which includes Dakota Johnson, Meghann Fahy and Jack Reynor, showing off the strange dynamics with the hints of affairs, brawls and many dark secrets ready to come to light. It looks like there are elements of dark comedy with the family acting like this whole thing is more of an inconvenience to their vacation time. There’s also a hint Amelia herself might have some sort of hidden past that’s likely to come up in the show.
The series looks to keep to the novel’s fun structure of flashing back and forth between the modern-day murder investigation and the events leading up to it. With a stunning cast, gorgeous location, and intriguing murder mystery, The Perfect Couple looks like it’ll be a perfect watch when it hits Netflix this fall.
The Perfect Couple premieres September 5 on Netflix.