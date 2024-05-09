Nikki Glaser is unapologetically raw in new comedy special Someday You'll Die
By Sandy C.
Let's get one thing out of the way: Nikki Glaser's humor is not for everyone. You either love her style of comedy or you don't, there's no in between. If you haven't enjoyed Glaser's work in the past, but want to give it another shot, sorry, but no. Her new special Someday You'll Die is not going to change your mind. On the contrary, you'll likely not be able to watch more than a few minutes. In the special, Glaser gets straight to it! That said, if you have never been a fan, Someday You'll Die is not for you.
Okay, have the haters exited this page? Good! Let's continue...
Nikki Glaser fans, her latest special is a must-watch! The comedian is known for never pulling back any punches, and she comes in swinging in Someday You'll Die. The HBO special features Glaser's most authentic self! One word to describe the one-hour-long special is BRUTAL. But I mean this in the best way.
Watch a teaser trailer here:
Nikki Glaser is fearless in HBO's Someday You'll Die
Someday You'll Die is brutally honest, dark, and so relatable. Nikki Glaser is simply saying what we are all thinking. The star shares our same intrusive, dark thoughts. The only difference is that she says them out loud and in front of millions of people. Yeah, I could never! So, thanks, Nikki!
Another thing I have always admired about NiGkki, is that she doesn't complain about how the world has become so sensitive or having to tiptoe around triggering jokes. Glaser is fearless. She just hops on stage and tells it like it is in the best "love it or leave it" attitude.
Trigger warning alert!
If you are on the fence about watching Glaser's latest special, or have certain triggers you'd like to avoid, here are some hard-hitting topics you can expect to see: Talk of death and suicide, drug use, sex (particularly, Glaser's fetishes and sexual fantasies), rape, and abortion. But this is Nikki Glaser we're talking about, I may have missed one or two!
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die debuts this Saturday, May 11, at 11 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on Max. The special was taped at the Moore Theater in Seattle, Washington, in December 2023.