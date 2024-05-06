No cable? No problem! Here’s where to stream new episodes of RHONJ
By Sandy C.
They're ba-ack! Are you a fan of reality TV? If so, you're probably excited about the arrival of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14. After all, it has been over a year since we last dove into the RHONJ drama! But if you have cut ties with cable, can you still watch? Because trust me, you do not want to miss this wild season.
If Bravo is known for one thing, it's reality TV, and there's no bigger show on the cable network than the The Real Housewives franchise. But these days, the world of entertainment is all about streaming. That said, many have broken up with cable. And, thankfully, that doesn't mean we no longer have access to our favorite cable network shows.
Want a sneak peek at the drama ahead? Watch the explosive trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 here:
3 ways to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey without cable
New episodes of RHONJ air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. So, to watch, you'll need to tune in at this date and time. No cable? No problem! Here are three ways to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
- FuboTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Peacock
The first way to watch is via FuboTV, which offers several plan options for watching some of your favorite cable networks without actually signing up for cable. The best part is that new episodes of RHONJ can be watched on FuboTV at the same time as they air on Bravo. Similarly, new episodes can be streamed on Hulu + Live TV as they air on Bravo.
Need another way to watch if tuning in at 8 p.m. ET is not a possibility? We've got one! Our favorite way to watch RHONJ (and several other shows that are part of NBCUniversal) is on Peacock. Though episodes will not stream at the same time as they air on Bravo, but they'll be available on the streamer the day after they premiere on Bravo. This means you can kick off your week with a dose of Real Housewives on Monday.
When and where will you be watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Here's the episode schedule so you don't miss out!
- Episode 1, titled "Birthday Bombshell," has already premiered on Bravo, so you can find it on Peacock
- Episode 2, titled "The Icing on the Brain Cake," airs May 12 (and streams on Peacock May 13)
- Episode 3, titled "Shore-ing Up Sides," airs May 19 (and streams on Peacock May 20
- Episode 4 does not yet have a title, but it airs May 26 (and streams on Peacock May 27)
As you can see, we only have the details for the first four episodes of the reality TV drama. Come back soon! We'll be updating the episode release schedule as soon as we have all of the information.