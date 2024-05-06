Dark Matter and 4 more shows to stream this week (May 6, 2024)
May is proving to be a great month, already having brought some great new and returning shows. And stay tuned, because there's even more to come like Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, Outer Range season 2 on Prime Video, and more. But those are for another week. There's some goodies coming this week, May 6, 2024, that are definitely worth checking out. They are:
- Dark Matter - Wednesday, May 8
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School - Thursday, May 9
- Love Undercover - Thursday, May 9
- The Chi season 6 part 2 - Friday, May 10
- Doctor Who season 14 - Friday, May 10
What are the episode schedules like? What are the new shows about? We've got all those details and where to watch the series coming to streaming this week below!
Dark Matter (Apple TV+)
If mystery sci-fi is your thing, then you'll definitely want to check out Dark Matter on Apple TV+, which premieres on Wednesday, May 8. For me personally, that's not my favorite genre. But, I actually did enjoy this series The full 9-episode season was made available to press and it's a great show that keeps you hooked and wanting more, while it's easy to follow along. It did feel predictable at times, but the emotion and heart that leading actor Joel Edgerton brought anchors the story. The first two episodes are released on premiere day, followed by one new installment weekly. We shared the full episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1- May 8
- Episode 2 - May 8
- Episode 3 - May 15
- Episode 4 - May 22
- Episode 5 - May 29
- Episode 6 - June 5
- Episode 7 - June 12
- Episode 8 - June 19
- Episode 9 - June 26
The series is centered around Edgerton's character, Jason, who is kidnapped one night and taken to a different version of his life, per the synopsis. The physicist works hard to get back to his family and reality. But there could be the biggest enemy standing in his way: himself.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max)
The liars are back, and they have to face the most difficult thing of all - summer school. And oh yeah, a new "A." According to the synopsis, this villain could have a connection to Archie. Though I think they'd rather face their foe than be stuck in a classroom during the time they should be off. But after the crazy events that happened in the first season, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it's no surprise that their sophomore year in high school needs to be repeated. So what else is in store for these gals? There's going to be new jobs, speaking with PLL alum psychiatrist Dr. Sullivan, and new romances for some of the leading ladies.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School on Max premieres with the first two episodes on May 9, followed by one new episode weekly until the finale on June 20. There's a total of 8 episodes this season. Most of the season was made available to press, and I can tell you that I've enjoyed watching this second installment much more than the first. The story, pacing, and mystery are more intriguing and I feel like I'm a bit more invested this time around.
Love Undercover (Peacock)
If you're a fan of reality, then you're in luck! A new series on Peacock, Love Undercover, is making its way to our screens soon! It's an interesting concept, taking five international soccer stars and each of the men are taking on new identities in the hopes of finding love with the woman of their dreams in the U.S.. Check out the synopsis below:
"Today's athletes are mega stars with extreme wealth, giant fandoms and lavish lifestyles. You could even call them royalty. And naturally, with any royal story, a fairytale is never too far away. LOVE UNDERCOVER is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about an elite group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? Will they manage to keep their true identities a secret? And will any of them fall for an American princess before inviting them back to their home countries and testing their relationships on the global stage. For these men, finding love is the #1 goal."
The five men are Jamie O'Hara from the United Kingdom, Ryan Babel from the Netherlands, Lloyd Jones from the UK, Mexican Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabián, and Sebastián Fassi from Mexico. The 10 episodes will be released in batches. Check out the schedule below:
- May 9: Episodes 1-3
- May 16: Episodes 4-6
- May 23: Episodes 7-10
The Chi season 6 part 2 (Paramount+)
The Chi fans, we have been unbelievably patient waiting for the final episodes of the sixth season. The last episode of part 1 aired all the way back in September 2023. For a long time, there were no updates about when we'd get the final 8 episodes of The Chi season 6. Well, the time has (almost) finally come! Season 6 episode 9 premieres Friday, May 10 if you have a Paramount+ with Showtime plan. The episode will then air on TV on Showtime Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are released weekly. This is one of my favorite and one of the best shows around right now. I can't wait for the new episodes! Check out the trailer below:
The Chi season 6 part 2 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Guest stars for season six include Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.
Doctor Who season 14 (Disney+)
The Fifteenth Doctor has officially arrived, and he's ready to get in the TARDIS and "travel across time and space" with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), per the synopsis. Ncuti Gatwa is the next actor to take on the iconic role in the series. Doctor Who season 14 will follow the duo as they experience Regency era England, war zones, and even the "Doctor's most powerful enemy yet. The 8-episode season premieres Friday, May 10 with the first two episodes, and these will be followed by one new installment weekly on Disney+. Are you ready for this next set of adventures?