On the hunt for a new reality dating show? Here's when to watch Love Undercover on Peacock
By Sandy C.
Peacock's Love Undercover is bringing an elite group of international soccer stars to the United States for the American Dream: True love. Overseas, these athletes are superstars. All five are wealthy and used to lavish lifestyles, so finding a woman who is genuine and not in it for the money can prove to be more difficult than scoring a goal.
This is why, the catch is that the women who will be dating the athletes have no idea who they are. They'll each lie about what they do for a living to find a partner who is in it for the right reasons. Does this not sound like a great time? Well, at least for audiences. The players and daters? Not so much!
The streamer teases that the show will be filled with drama and heartbreak (oh, I bet) and serve as a journey of self-discovery for some. Ready to score a goal? Okay, enough sports puns because that is not my area of expertise. The reality dating show will have the stars leave behind their riches and take on fake identities. That's right, these athletes are entering the game as someone else. We're talking a different name, life, and job. Now, I don't know about you, but starting a relationship with lies may not go well. That's a recipe for disaster! I just know a few of the women are going to be a bit upset. Love Undercover premieres on Peacock this Thursday, May 9, with the first three episodes. Here's when to catch the rest:
Love Undercover will feature a total of 10 episodes. The first three will be available to stream on May 9, dropping on the streamer at approximately 5 a.m. ET. The episode release schedule, so you don't miss out, is as follows.
- Episodes 1-3 stream May 9
- Episodes 4-6 stream May 16
- Episodes 7-10 (this includes the finale) stream May 23
Note that each batch of episodes will become available to stream at the same time each Thursday, 5 a.m. ET. Will you be watching new episodes as soon as they drop on Peacock or save them for later on in the day?
Meet the Love Undercover athletes
- Premier League star Jamie O'Hara, age 36 from the United Kingdom
- Premier League star Ryan Babel, age 36 from the Netherlands
- Premier League star Lloyd Jones, age 27 from the United Kingdom
- Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabian, age 33 from Mexico
- Soccer royalty Sebastian Fassi, age 29 from Mexico
I can't wait for the drama (and love, hopefully) to unfold!