A One Tree Hill revival is happening (and it's exactly what we need)
Can you believe it’s been 12 years since One Tree Hill came to an end? This series had us feel all the emotions, and it’s still one that we want to rewatch.
The series itself has become clouded with darkness as secrets about the series have come out. Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz have all talked about some of the treatment they faced while on the series thanks to showrunner Mark Schwahn.
Admittedly, with the darker past, it made us wonder whether a One Tree Hill revival could ever happen. Well, put it in the right hands, and it can.
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are bringing us a One Tree Hill revival
According to Deadline, a One Tree Hill sequel series is in the works. The best thing about this is that Bush and Burton are both behind it. They will be EPs on the series, making sure that the story honors the women they played: Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer.
Oh, do you want even better news? Danneel Ackles will also be an EP on the series, along with her husband Jensen Ackles, through their production banner Chaos Machine. Fans may find it cute to hear that the Ackles family is the reason Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan ended up together (and are now happily married)!
Having those who were involved in the series and worked through the nightmare that it was on set makes me feel warm and fuzzy. It’s the characters we fell in love with, and I haven’t been able to watch the series again since finding out the truth about the behind the scenes. This revival is one that I can support as it means these women get to tell the story and honor the characters—while bringing some drama, of course!
Plus, with the women involved, there’s going to be a much safer space behind the scenes. People won’t be forced into traumatic storylines all for the sake of fun and drama. There’s a chance for more women supporting women (both on and off screen) and that’s exactly what we need to see.
The One Tree Hill revival is set 20 years later
There even better news. We will see Brooke and Peyton again, and they are still the best of friends. After everything they went through, they deserve to still be best friends.
The series will be set 20 years after the end of One Tree Hill. Brooke and Peyton’s children are now facing high school and all the drama that it brings. I’ll admit that the timeline doesn’t quite work as it’s 12 years since the finale. Maybe Deadline meant 20 years from when the original series started? That’s the only way the math is mathing.
We’re going to see Peyton and Brooke deal with being parents to the teens, and all the drama that those teens bring. Hey, if the teens are anything like their parents, well, that’s a lot of drama to come.
The series is being shopped to Netflix right now, but it hasn’t been green lit just yet. That means only Bush and Burton are set to definitely return with good chances of us seeing Ackles return as Rachel Scott as well. As the series is green lit, there’s a chance more One Tree Hill vets will come in now and then. After all, Brooke and Peyton mean we need Julian and Lucas, right? And we need to see where Nathan, Hailey, Jamie, and Lydia are right now!
So, Netflix, it’s time to greenlight this One Tree Hill revival series. We’re ready for it!