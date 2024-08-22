Only Murders in the Building age rating: Is the Selena Gomez series appropriate for kids?
By Sandy C.
We are only a few days away from the premiere of an all-new season of Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building and fans can’t wait to dive right in! Each season has delivered laughs, mystery, and oh so many fun cameos. But for new fans wondering if the comedy-drama is appropriate for kids, here’s what we got!
Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as three unlikely BFFS who bond over their love (and borderline obsession) for true crime. The neighbors enjoyed getting together to crack a mystery or two from their favorite podcasts, but their world is turned upside down when a murder happens in their building.
Throughout the series, special appearances and guest stars have included Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Sting, Amy Schumer, Mark Consuelos, Mel Brooks, and several others. Each season has featured 10 episodes, and the upcoming fourth season is no exception. The season 4 premiere, titled “Once Upon a Time in the West,” is set to stream on Aug. 27. One weekly episode will follow until the season finale on Oct. 29. All of these episodes, of course, will stream exclusively on Hulu.
Only Murders in the Building is not for young kids, but...
It’s no secret that Selena Gomez has a massive fanbase, which is part of the reason why parents want to know if this is a show their kids can tune in to watch. Unfortunately, though it is ultimately up to you as the parent, we don’t recommend Only Murders in the Building to kids. On Disney+, the series is rated TV-MA, so it is only intended for mature audiences. However, I would say teens over the age of 14 can enjoy the show.
Common Sense Media shares more insight on the reason behind the rating. Only Murders in the Building is rated TV-MA for strong language as well as suggested violence and dark themes. This is true, there is language throughout. But other than that, the violence doesn’t feature gore, and the dark themes are well-managed and always followed by a moment of comedy. If you have a mature young teen, they may be able to understand and follow along just fine. So no, Only Murders is not for the littles, but young teens? Yes. Again, you know your kid best!
Only Murders in the Building season 4 kicks off on Aug. 27 only on Hulu.