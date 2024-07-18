Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez finally gets the nomination she deserves for Only Murders in the Building!
Selena Gomez has proved how awesome she is since her younger years! First appearing on Barney and Friends when she was only 10 years old, and of course most notably as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney Channel during her teen years. The multi-talent continues to slay, especially now in Only Murders in the Building. And she's finally getting the recognition she deserves for it at the 2024 Emmys!
Gomez has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. Her character's deadpan nature is delivered comedically by the actress, it always makes me laugh. So this nomination has definitely been a long time coming.
This is the very first time the star gets nominated for an Emmy, and honestly that's just criminal at this point. But, hey. It's finally happened! Our favorite gal has previously been nominated as an executive producer on the series at the 2022 and 2023 Emmy Awards shows. But this is her first acting nomination.
I really hope Gomez wins, she deserves it! Though she is up against some stiff competition including Jean Smart for Hacks, Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale, Maya Rudolph for Loot, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, and Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary. This category is just packed with talent! How will the members vote for the winner!?
First off, I love my girl Ayo. But I most definitely do not consider The Bear to be a comedy. And yet, the Emmys categorize it as such every year which is really annoying. But anyway, she is in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category, so I see Ayo or Quinta (love!) taking home the win. Gah. I'm so divided. All three of these lovely ladies deserve to come out the champ. This trio definitely includes some of my favorite actresses right now. It's going to be very difficult, and I'll be on pins and needles.
Though still, this time I really am rooting for Gomez! And even if she doesn't win, it's still really cool to see that she's finally being recognized and nominated. The actress has been snubbed by the awards show long enough. Being nominated is an honor in itself when it comes to these ceremonies, and I'll be cheering her on the whole time!
The 2024 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8/7c on ABC.