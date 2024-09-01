Only Murders in the Building cast net worth: Which star in the mystery comedy has the largest net worth?
Only Murders in the Building has been a wonderful show, but just how much is each of the stars worth? Find out here!
Only Murders in the Building has become one of Hulu’s best hits. This mystery-comedy focuses on actor Charles (Steve Martin), Broadway producer Oliver (Martin Short) and artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) forming an unlikely team to solve murders occurring in their Manhattan apartment complex and doing a podcast on it.
Each season has been marked with huge guest stars, fun twists, and a compelling mystery that makes it pretty watchable. The main cast is small yet notable for their stardom and some nice wealth to them. Per Showbiz Galore and Celebrity Net Worth, here’s how each member of the cast is paid and their net worth to show how successful they are.
Selena Gomez
Episode Pay: $700,000
Net Worth: $800 million
Selena Gomez may be surprisingly the most successful member of the cast in terms of net worth. The former Disney starlet is also a successful musician and investor/entrepreneur with the ice cream company Serendipity and the makeup line Rare Beauty. There’s also her status as a podcaster and writer, as well as her scores of endorsement deals. All that adds up to Gomez being worth shy of a billion dollars, very impressive for her young age.
Steve Martin
Episode Pay: $600,000
Net Worth: $200 million
Going on seven decades in show business, it’s no shock Steve Martin has amassed a huge fortune. It’s mostly thanks to his legendary stand-up career, numerous box office hits, a few albums, and even Grammy wins. He’s also a writer and producer and has an art collection worth roughly $50-100 million. He can command a high paycheck for a movie role and is also a producer on OMITB, so it is little wonder he’s so rich.
Martin Short
Episode pay: $600,000
Net worth: $30 million
The popular comedian may not be as rich as his co-stars, but he is still pretty wealthy. Most of it is due to his successful movie career, including teaming with Martin in hits like Three Amigos and Father of the Bride. He also has stage experience with a Tony award and while he doesn’t command the high salaries of his co-stars, he’s still pretty wealthy as also a producer on OMITB.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Net Worth: $2 million
A recurring figure in the show is Detective Donna Williams, the sassy detective who gets involved in the murder cases. She was absent for most of Season 3 but for good reason as Da’Vine Joy Randolph was filming The Holdovers, which would win her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Thus, it’s likely her asking price on films is going to go up a lot in the future. Right now, Randolph is worth about $2 million but expect that to rise up as she’s hitting the height of Hollywood success.
Michael Cyril Creighton
Net worth: $1 million
A recurring face in the first two seasons, Michael Cyril Creighton became a regular in Season 3 as Howard Morris, the quirky neighbor of the trio who becomes Oliver’s assistant. The veteran actor is good in the role, and while his screen time may be limited so far in Season 4, it’s likely he will continue to build on his $1 million net worth.
Meryl Streep
Episode salary: $500,000
Net worth: $160 million
As the most nominated performer in Oscar history (with three wins) it’s no shock that Meryl Streep has amassed a pretty good fortune. Thus, joining the show as Loretta Durkin meant a big payday of half a million dollars per episode. That might still seem cheap, given Streep’s star power and how she’s sparked up Season 3 and back for Season 4. Between her countless box office hits, TV shows and enough awards to fill a museum wing, Streep’s huge net worth makes her presence on OMITB even better.
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.