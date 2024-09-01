Show Snob
Only Murders in the Building cast net worth: Which star in the mystery comedy has the largest net worth?

As Only Murders in the Building returns, here's a look at who among the cast has the largest net worth!

By Michael Weyer

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - “Once Upon a Time in the West” - Charles, Oliver & Mabel are whisked to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast. However, Hollywood’s glitz is overshadowed by a stunning clue about Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. (Disney/Eric McCandless) STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORT
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - "Once Upon a Time in the West" - Charles, Oliver & Mabel are whisked to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast. However, Hollywood's glitz is overshadowed by a stunning clue about Charles' stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. (Disney/Eric McCandless) STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORT
Only Murders in the Building has been a wonderful show, but just how much is each of the stars worth? Find out here!

Only Murders in the Building has become one of Hulu’s best hits. This mystery-comedy focuses on actor Charles (Steve Martin), Broadway producer Oliver (Martin Short) and artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) forming an unlikely team to solve murders occurring in their Manhattan apartment complex and doing a podcast on it.

Each season has been marked with huge guest stars, fun twists, and a compelling mystery that makes it pretty watchable. The main cast is small yet notable for their stardom and some nice wealth to them. Per Showbiz Galore and Celebrity Net Worth, here’s how each member of the cast is paid and their net worth to show how successful they are. 

Selena Gomez

Opening Night
Only Murders in the Building -- “Opening Night” - Episode 310 -- Curtain call on Season 3! Charles, Mabel & Oliver race to entrap the killer on Opening Night. As the musical thrills its Broadway audience, the trio brave further twists & turns from behind, above and all around the stage. Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Tobert (Jesse Williams), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu) /

 Episode Pay: $700,000 

Net Worth: $800 million

Selena Gomez may be surprisingly the most successful member of the cast in terms of net worth. The former Disney starlet is also a successful musician and investor/entrepreneur with the ice cream company Serendipity and the makeup line Rare Beauty. There’s also her status as a podcaster and writer, as well as her scores of endorsement deals. All that adds up to Gomez being worth shy of a billion dollars, very impressive for her young age. 

Steve Martin

The Beat Goes On
Only Murders in the Building -- “The Beat Goes On” - Episode 302 -- Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben’s lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor’s sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show. Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu) /

Episode Pay: $600,000

Net Worth: $200 million

Going on seven decades in show business, it’s no shock Steve Martin has amassed a huge fortune. It’s mostly thanks to his legendary stand-up career, numerous box office hits, a few albums, and even Grammy wins. He’s also a writer and producer and has an art collection worth roughly $50-100 million. He can command a high paycheck for a movie role and is also a producer on OMITB, so it is little wonder he’s so rich. 

Martin Short

The Beat Goes On
Only Murders in the Building -- “The Beat Goes On” - Episode 302 -- Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben’s lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor’s sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show. Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu) /

Episode pay: $600,000

Net worth: $30 million

The popular comedian may not be as rich as his co-stars, but he is still pretty wealthy. Most of it is due to his successful movie career, including teaming with Martin in hits like Three Amigos and Father of the Bride. He also has stage experience with a Tony award and while he doesn’t command the high salaries of his co-stars, he’s still pretty wealthy as also a producer on OMITB

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

THE HOLDOVERS
HO_14704_R Da’Vine Joy Randolph stars as Mary Lamb in director Alexander Payne’s THE HOLDOVERS, a Focus Features release. Credit: Seacia Pavao / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC /

Net Worth: $2 million

A recurring figure in the show is Detective Donna Williams, the sassy detective who gets involved in the murder cases. She was absent for most of Season 3 but for good reason as Da’Vine Joy Randolph was filming The Holdovers, which would win her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Thus, it’s likely her asking price on films is going to go up a lot in the future. Right now, Randolph is worth about $2 million but expect that to rise up as she’s hitting the height of Hollywood success. 

Michael Cyril Creighton

101 - Cold Snap
(L-R): Michael Cyril Creighton as Fred Jr. and Dustin Tucker as Brian in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, “Cold Snap”. Photo Credit: Seacia Pavao/SHOWTIME. /

Net worth: $1 million

A recurring face in the first two seasons, Michael Cyril Creighton became a regular in Season 3 as Howard Morris, the quirky neighbor of the trio who becomes Oliver’s assistant. The veteran actor is good in the role, and while his screen time may be limited so far in Season 4, it’s likely he will continue to build on his $1 million net worth.

Meryl Streep

The Show Must…
Only Murders in the Building -- “The Show Must…” - Episode 301 -- Curtain up on Season 3! And Leading Man down! After Ben Glenroy’s collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver & Mabel piece together the show’s first days with a suspicious cast & crew to determine if foul play was involved. Spoiler alert… Loretta (Meryl Streep), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu) /

Episode salary: $500,000

Net worth: $160 million

As the most nominated performer in Oscar history (with three wins) it’s no shock that Meryl Streep has amassed a pretty good fortune. Thus, joining the show as Loretta Durkin meant a big payday of half a million dollars per episode. That might still seem cheap, given Streep’s star power and how she’s sparked up Season 3 and back for Season 4. Between her countless box office hits, TV shows and enough awards to fill a museum wing, Streep’s huge net worth makes her presence on OMITB even better.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.

